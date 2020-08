DECATUR, Ala. - There's less than a month left in summer, and one Decatur family hopes their son will see his wish granted before the weather turns cooler.

In his four years of life, Jordan Simmers and his family have been through more than most can even imagine. "He has hearing loss," says Karrie Simmers, Jordan's Mom. "Vision loss, stunted growth...he's got a feeding tube. He's had it since he was 11 months old. Over the summer he was officially diagnosed with moderate autism and global development delays."