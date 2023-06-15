FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – 12-year-old Gabriel Richards loves animals and being active. He is asking Make-A-Wish Alabama for a wish that allows him to do both!

Gabe is one of nearly 300 children in Alabama, almost 80 in North Alabama alone, waiting for his wish to be granted. He wants to go to Gumbo Limbo’s Turtle Sanctuary in Florida!

“He’s just always had a heart for animals,” his mom Brittany said.

Before moving to Florence, Gabe, his sister and their parents lived in California, seeing their fair share of sea life.

Courtesy: Brittany Richards

He found a fondness for turtles, however, after a family trip to Mexico years ago.

“When they were releasing the turtles I wanted to do it and I’m like in love with it,” Gabe said.

He was able to swim with them during a separate trip, but the initial time, when he saw the care it took to keep them safe, is what sticks in his mind even today.

Courtesy: Brittany Richards

“He still talks about that memory of being able to release the turtles when he was seven, and so now being able to do it again and get to see a little bit more and do a little bit more and get a little more experience with what its like to be a rescuer and rehabber,” Brittany said.

Gabe and his family are connected with others who have been part of Make-A-Wish in the past. Gabe became eligible after his diagnosis with an extremely rare form of Muscular Dystrophy.

“We have no research to give us an indication of what it will look like for him in his future and when his body’s going to start breaking down and the muscle disease will become more aggressive.”

She said his health is being closely monitored.

“We see his whole team of doctors every six months which includes a cardiologist, a pulmonologist, a physical therapist, a cardiologist – a whole slew of them, I think 12 that we see at Children’s all in one day,” she said.

Courtesy: Brittany Richards

Gabe’s form is called Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy, or LGMD. Brittany says they want to raise awareness about it because right now, there is no cure and for someone like Gabe, that makes navigating his future, extremely difficult.

“There’s no research and there’s likely going to be no form of treatment in his lifetime,” she said. “It’s debilitating, it’s chronic, it causes this extreme muscular breakdown. [It is a] really terrible illness that can be fatal, is fatal, so it really needs to be talked about more. There needs to be more funding for research.”

He does not let hardship slow him down. Gabe plays multiple sports, including baseball. He loves adrenaline and moving his body.

“His doctors have said it’s actually healthy for him to continue to use his muscles, and to continue to be active,” Brittany said.

With his diagnosis, Brittany said in years to come, being active may not be as easy. Right now, however, she said he can continue doing what he loves.

“His upper body is pretty normal as far as strength goes. It’s really his lower body and his hips that have a difficulty with the muscle weakness.”

She and Gabe say taking a trip to Gumbo Limbo will nurture Gabe’s love for animals while keeping the whole family active. Not to mention, it will give the Richards uninterrupted time with one another.

Courtesy: Brittany Richards

“I think it’s amazing that we get to have that family time and a unique experience that we as a family get to have and bond over,” she said.

Plus, Gabe gets firsthand experience doing something he hopes to one day call a career.

“I want to be a zookeeper for turtles,” he said.

Please, help kids like Gabe get their wishes soon.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000. News 19 and Make-A-Wish Alabama are teaming up to host the Wake Up for Wishes telethon on June 22 all morning long on WHNT and North Alabama’s CW! If you’re interested in helping Alabama children get the wish of a lifetime, click here.