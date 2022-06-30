ALABAMA (WHNT) – Make-A-Wish Alabama has granted the wish of a Huntsville child who has battled leukemia in the last year.

Last week, our WHNT News 19 viewers raised more than $38,000 to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses in Alabama.

That includes Luke Mumfrey!

Playing games is Luke’s favorite thing to do with his family.

Luke was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia during the summer of 2021. His parents said he was in and out of the hospital for chemotherapy for six months.

This week, Make-A-Wish Alabama announced that Luke’s wish for a family game room was granted!

Our viewers’ donations during the WHNT News 19 “Wishes Can’t Wait” telethon benefitting Make-A-Wish Alabama on June 23 are helping make wishes just like Luke’s come true.

