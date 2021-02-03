Make-a-Wish Alabama grants Franklin County 4-year-old’s wish for a playhouse

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — For four-year-old Haven Smith, it was literally a dream come true. Before she even starts Kindergarten, she has a “home” to call her own.

Haven spent Tuesday afternoon shouting with joy; it’s the reaction one would expect a four-year-old to have when receiving her very own playhouse. It’s just what she wished for through Make-a-Wish Alabama.

News 19 first introduced you to Haven during the 2020 Make-a-Wish Alabama Telethon. It was discovered at nine months old, she had a heart murmur and she’s already undergone two open heart surgeries.

At the time of the telethon, Haven was on the Make-a-Wish waiting list but now, the wait is over.

Haven’s parents, Richie and Alyson never expected it would happen this quickly. “Not this soon,” Alyson said. “We’ve been waiting for over a year.”

“Her mom found a picture of the exact playhouse that she wanted and so I found it with a vendor out in Georgia and we pretty much just copied what the picture had on it,” Elizabeth Coleman, Make-A-Wish Mission Support Coordinator said.

The best part of the playhouse, according to Haven, is the mailbox, which her parents made sure were filled with plenty of envelopes for her to sort through.

Haven is already settling into her new playhouse and she just has one rule when it comes to visitors—please ring the doorbell before entering.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation said the next presentation in north Alabama will be in late spring for a child wishing for a tree house.