(WHNT) — Who’s ready to grant some wishes?! We are so excited to be partnering up with Make-A-Wish Alabama again for another telethon, this year on News 19 This Morning!

News 19 Anchor Lauren Layton has spent the last few months getting to know multiple families across the Tennessee Valley, waiting for their child’s wish to be granted.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000 and there are nearly 300 children waiting for wishes in Alabama.

The ‘Wake Up for Wishes’ telethon will be on June 22 all morning long on WHNT and North Alabama’s CW! Call 256-319-1371 to make wishes come true!!

If you’d like to help Alabama children get the wish of a lifetime, you can text “WISHES” to 243725 or you can donate online here.

If you can’t donate monetarily, there is also an option to donate gently used items to America’s Thrift Store! You can find more information on their donation locations here.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the stories, you can watch them below:

Tiana’s Story

Gabe’s Story:

Marley’s Story:

Noah’s Story:

Anderson’s Story:

