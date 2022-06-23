NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – 288 children in Alabama are waiting for their wishes to be granted by Make-A-Wish, 89 of those in North Alabama. News 19 has spent time getting to know some of those families.

We are hosting a telethon with Make-A-Wish to help make their wishes and those of other kids come true on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Get to know our Make-A-Wish families more:

15-year-old Tessa thought she was just tired after attending band camp with her majorette team but after a trip to the doctor and some tests, she was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer. During her treatment, Tessa went from being a teen constantly out and about to being one at home. A year after her diagnosis she is in remission and wants to travel again.

Tessa’s wish is to experience New York City with her family at her favorite time of the year, Christmas.

“From the real meaning of Christmas to gift-giving and the season, the songs, so I’ve always wanted to go to New York, and this is a good time because it’s Christmas, and I’ve always heard it’s magical,” Tessa told News 19.

Luke and his family moved to Alabama in February to be closer to a St. Jude affiliate that specializes in treating children with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. While Luke spent months in and out of the hospital there was one constant with his family, games.

“Luke loves games and any opportunity he has to play a game he will take advantage of. He’s also very good at games, and so he usually will beat you at any game he plays,” his father Doug said.

Luke’s wish is to turn the basement in his Huntsville house into a game room with enough surface space for any board game, a ping pong table, cool chairs and a popcorn machine.

In the fall of 2019 Kohen and his family got the news that at 5 years old he had a large tumor in his femur. It is rare for someone so young to have Osteosarcoma and Kohen needed months of chemotherapy as well as an operation. One thing that Kohen said he missed during his treatments was swimming.

“He’s a water boy through and through. He likes to be in the water, on the water, under the water, by the water; and he loves to swim,” his dad Jerry told News 19.

Kohen’s wish is for a pool. After spending months away from his five siblings while he had treatment Kohen wanted his Make-A-Wish request to be something fun they could all do together.

In April 2021 when Luke became sick, his parents and doctors jumped into action. He was diagnosed with Lymphoma and went through weeks of infusions before going into recovery. With Luke doing better his family decided it was time to go forward with the trip he wanted more than anything.

Luke’s wish is to see the stars through the telescope at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona.

During the pandemic, Luke discovered a new love of space. In fact, he may know more about space than any other 9-year-old in our solar system.

“I just want to see the Observatory. It probably has a big telescope!” Luke told News 19.

When Briggs was born he suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury that has resulted in several medical problems as he’s gotten older, including near-constant seizures caused by epilepsy. Briggs is nonverbal but his mom Nicollette always knows what he’s thinking including what he would wish for most, a pontoon boat.

“His favorite thing is to ride on the boat,” Waller told News 19. “He has grown up on a boat but it has always been friends of ours or other family members that have had boats.”

Briggs’ mom and grandma both have their boater’s licenses, they just need help from the community to make his pontoon boat Make-A-Wish come true.

When Madilynn was just 15 months old she was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a cancer that usually develops in a baby’s nerve cells. After several rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and too many needles to count Madilynn got to come home to Franklin County.

Madilynn had her wish granted in May. She wanted a playhouse and she got one; complete with electricity, air conditioning and plenty of room.

“A whole community came together to make this wish come true, to make this wish happen. You can feel the love in those wishes, and it’s so special,” Make-A-Wish North Alabama Development Director Lacy Fitzpatrick said.

In May, Madilynn also celebrated her 6th birthday in her playhouse.

You can help these families and others across the region through the News 19 Make-A-Wish Telethon by texting “WISHES” to 243-725. Tune in to the telethon Thursday on News 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.