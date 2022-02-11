ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – A teenager from Harvest had his wish granted Friday afternoon.

Evan Rankin is 17-years-old and loves the outdoors. He suffers from a nervous system disorder which can make his life look different than many kids his age.

So, Make-A-Wish and Champion Powersports in Athens came together to give him something to help him enjoy his time outside, a new UTV.

With this new utility vehicle, his mom Brandy said he’ll never stop having fun.

She told News 19, ” Make-A-Wish making it possible with Powersports Champion of Athens to make this wish come true. As you can see he’s enjoying it, you can hear him screaming in the background. He’s super excited to get his wish.”

You can help other children in Alabama have their wishes granted by donating on their website.