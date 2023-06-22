(WHNT) — Well Tennessee Valley, you have amazed truly amazed us!! Your generosity will make five Wish Kids’ dreams come true!! The ‘Wake Up for Wishes’ telethon raised over $52,000 for Make-A-Wish Alabama in just over 13 hours!

News 19 partnered up with Make-A-Wish Alabama for our annual telethon on Thursday, but this year, we decided to switch things up and move it to News 19 This Morning.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000 and there are nearly 300 children waiting for wishes in Alabama. Around 70 of those are in North Alabama.

Our 2023 goal was to reach $50,000 and thanks to our viewers/readers, WE SURPASSED THE GOAL!

If you still want to make a donation, you can text “WISHES” to 24375 or online here. You can also donate gently used items to America’s Thrift Store. Check out dropoff locations on their website here.

From the News 19 family,

THANK YOU, TENNESSEE VALLEY!!!

Meet some of the Make-A-Wish kids that were in the studio Thursday morning!

First up we have Lizzie!

Lizzie has had two open heart surgeries. She is non-verbal, but she expresses herself through paintings, like the one she created in the “telethon HQ.”

Someone nominated Lizzie for a wish through Make-A-Wish, and her wish was to go to Disney World and meet Belle, which was granted to her.

Ever since then, Lizzie and her mom have wanted to give back to Make-A-Wish and now participate in Wish Night, a gala event in Huntsville. Lizzie created her third painting that will be auctioned off during Wish Night.

Next, we have Tiana!

Tiana is 10 years old and was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Rett Syndrome when she was two and a half. Rett Syndrome impacts bodily functions such as walking, talking, eating by mouth, and a variety of difficulties that she has to deal with every day.

Music is the main way her family learned to help calm her down. Her wish is to see a Broadway play written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Next, we have Anderson!

Anderson was diagnosed with a brain tumor after having olfactory seizures in the fall of 2021. His tumor was removed before Thanksgiving, but he still has some residual tumor left that has to be monitored every three months at a special hospital in Memphis, TN.

His wish is to go to a ‘fancy beach.’ Anderson said that the ‘fancy beach’ he wants to go to is Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii!

Meet Marley!

Marley Lamon is one of 80 kids in North Alabama who is waiting for a wish. She plays alto saxophone with the Vinemont High School band, despite still being in middle school. What is more impressive, however, is that she’s playing a wind instrument while battling Cystic Fibrosis.

While Marley does her breathing treatments, she spends time with her mother Ginger. They watch movies and talk, but mostly they play The Long Dark. That video game was the inspiration behind Marley’s Make-a-Wish request: to visit Alaska and see the Aurora Borealis.

