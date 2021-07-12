America’s Thrift Stores supports Make-A-Wish Alabama

News 19 is asking for your help in supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation, so kids who go through the unimaginable can have a little moment of magic.

Right now, there are more than 280 Alabama children waiting on their wish to be granted.

There are many ways to help.

You can donate securely online here, text “Wishes” to 243725, or send checks made payable to Make-A-Wish Alabama to their headquarters: 1 Perimeter Park S. Suite 100S Birmingham, AL 35243.

In addition to individual donors, Make-A-Wish Alabama also relies on its partners in the business community.

America’s Thrift Stores has been a supporter since October 2017.

For every pound of items collected, America’s Thrift Stores donates a certain amount to help grant wishes.

“Every time people donate to our store, a portion of that goes to Make-A-Wish Alabama,” said General Manager of the ATS Huntsville location, Miranda Manning. “We weigh everything that’s donated and we are able to give them over a million dollars a year.”

“Make-A-wish of Alabama is our statewide charity partner for America’s Thrift Stores,” said Julianna Hallman, Marketing Director for ATS. “We are so thankful to be able to give to Make-A-Wish Alabama. For every time someone donates gently used household items or clothes to America’s Thrift Stores, we are able to give financial to Make-A-Wish Alabama to help grant wishes to children in the state of Alabama with critical illnesses.”

All the funds from those donations go towards putting a smile on a young face.