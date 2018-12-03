Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
Redstone Arsenal
STEM
Traffic
Alabama News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Bus Stop Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Sports
Big Tournament
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Taking Action
BBB Consumer Alerts
Investigative
Leadership Perspectives
Restaurant Ratings
Defending America
Distracted Driving
The Valley’s CW
On-Air
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Where to find WHNT, WHNT-2 and WHNT-3 (Antenna TV)
WHNT Program Schedule
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Remarkable Women
Tools for Teachers
The Story
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Explore the South
Garden Tips
Community Calendar
Contests
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Job Openings
College Internships
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch Live
Watch Live
WHNT News 19 This Morning
Make-a-Wish
Another wish has been granted for a Madison family
Faith, Family and a Wish: Elita’s Story
Your Make-A-Wish donations are helping kids in North Alabama
Make-A-Wish: Young hockey player still waiting for his shot
Make-A-Wish: Carson’s Story
More Make-a-Wish Headlines
Make-A-Wish: Princess Khushi’s family pays it forward
Make-A-Wish Alabama: Megan and Dove’s story
Make-A-Wish Alabama: Livy and Charlie’s story
More than 80 critically ill children in North Alabama are waiting for their wish to come true
Huntsville hosts its first-ever Coffee and Tea Festival this weekend, supporting Make-A-Wish Alabama
Make-A-Wish Alabama hiking to make dreams come true
Make-A-Wish Alabama’s ‘Trailblaze Challenge’ may be the New Year’s resolution you’re looking for
Princess wish comes true for Huntsville girl at annual Christmas Parade
Help a little girl’s princess wish come true