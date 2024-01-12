ALABAMA (WHNT) – Whether you’re a new hiker or an advanced outdoor enthusiast, Make-A-Wish Alabama is hoping you’ll sign up for the Trailblaze Challenge coming up in the spring.

The 2024 Trailblaze Challenge is set for April 19-21, May 3-5 and May 31-June 2 at the Talladega National Forest.

There are 12 weeks of training for the teens and adults who participate in what Make-A-Wish Alabama calls Alabama’s most beautiful trails.

Experienced hikers and Make-A-Wish staff help prepare participants to accomplish a 26.3-mile hike (not a race!) in one day (14 hours) on the Pinhoti Trail.

In addition to the training and the ultimate hike, participants will raise money for Wish Kids in Alabama.

There are more than 300 Alabama children with critical illnesses who are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Staff say that when Make-A-Wish Alabama grants a child’s wish, the child gets renewed energy and strength. They also say wishes bring families closer and unite communities.

Make-A-Wish reports that the 2024 Trailblaze Challenge will help grant more than 175 children’s wishes this year alone.

If you’re interested in joining the Trailblaze Challenge, you have to attend an information meeting. Those are happening in several cities in Alabama including Huntsville on various dates up until January 21, 2024.

To RSVP to reserve your spot in an info session, click here. The deadline to register for the Trailblaze Challenge is January 24, 2024. You can also donate to Make-A-Wish Alabama by clicking here.