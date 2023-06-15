ALABAMA (WHNT) – Steve Trash, the Tennessee Valley’s favorite ‘eco-hero’, will be hosting a magical summer camp — literally.

Beginning on July 12 and going through July 22, magician Steve Trash will be hosting the River City and Rocket City Magic Camps.

The Magician’s website says, “Magic is SUPER GOOD at building SELF CONFIDENCE and better COMMUNICATION SKILLS.” He continues to say that he has dyslexia, a disability that impairs one’s reading skills, and that learning magic at a young age helped him build these skills as well.

Several dates are already planned for Florence and Huntsville. You can see the camp schedule below:

Florence, Ala., Florence Lauderdale Coliseum

Wednesday, July 12 : 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13 : 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 14 : 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15: Parents get to watch as their children perform the tricks that they have learned.

Huntsville, Ala., Optimist Recreation Center

Wednesday, July 19: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20 : 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 21 : 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22: Parents get to watch as their children perform the tricks that they have learned.

Students will also receive a magic kit and take home everything they made and learned.

The camps are open to children ages 8-12, and each camp has a maximum of 60 kids. Seats are limited, click here to sign up. The fee for the Huntsville camp is $300, while the fee for the Florence camp is $260.