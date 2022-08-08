The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The 40th Annual Madison Street Festival is officially set to happen after being canceled two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, kicking off with a parade at 9 a.m. on Skate Park Drive. This year’s parade theme will be “Celebrate.”

The procession will go down Mill to Church Street, Front Street, and finally, Sullivan Street before disbanding at Madison Elementary School.

Immediately following the parade, opening ceremonies for the festival will be held at the Church Street Stage. There will be something for all ages to enjoy, including several vendors, entertainment, children & teen areas, a car show and a crafter’s cove.

Organizers say the free festival is a celebration of the people, art, food and music that make Madison so special, attracting around 35,000 people annually, making it the city’s largest event.

A free shuttle service will also be provided from the Crosspoint Church and Madison City Stadium to the festival.

The entire volunteer-driven event is essentially a fundraiser, with all profits going to their grant program to benefit students of all ages, providing educational opportunities to increase literacy in the community.

To see a list of 2020 grant recipients or to apply for one, click here.

The festival will wrap up around 4 p.m. that afternoon. To stay up-to-date with event changes, you can visit the website here, or check out their Facebook page here.