MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Theres no better time to bake from scratch than during the holidays, but on local one woman is putting her baking to the test in “The Cookie Challenge.”

Madison County Native Frescia Malone said baking sweet threats is therapeutic for her. She said she started her journey to bake when she quit her job as an engineer to take care of her mom during her battle with cancer.

“When my mom was here, her last year, I decided to quit my job to take care of my mom, Malone said. “She had ovarian cancer and she loved that I started baking because it’s something I never did growing up. So when she passed away it was really hard, it was very very hard to get back to a normal life because my life felt like it was dedicated to her and taking care of her”

Malone said cookies weren’t her first try at baking, she originally started with cakes and pies and when she started making cookies she considered hanging up her apron altogether.

“I just thought ‘oh that looks so cute let me try it’ so I bought them,” Malone said “I went home and I read the instructions, I followed every single instruction possible, and it didn’t work at all. They looked funny and I had to scrape the icing with a knife they weren’t nothing like the picture showed.”

Malone says that baking is therapeutic and she even says it’s okay to bake and cry

“You have sad days when you cry and bake but the result is so rewarding and I always think “I wish she was here to see it,'” Malone said. “She enjoyed watching me bake and so it brings me memories of her when I bake different things.”