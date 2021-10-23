Madison County Sheriff’s Office shares career with Huntsville school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Several students at Westminister Christian Academy got a sneak peek into a day-in-the-life of a Sheriff’s Deputy and Investigator this week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Mobile Crime Unit came to their campus and shared the career path of forensic science and law enforcement with students.

Crime Scene Investigator Pete Roth and Deputy Sheriff Courtney Region spent this week with students at the school talking about everything from fingerprinting at a crime scene to cadaver dogs.

Student wears Deputy White’s vest. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(L to R) Investigator Pete Roth, K-9 Finnegan, and Deputy Courtney White pose in front of patrol car. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigator Roth talking with students. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Gear used for evidence collection. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigator Roth and Deputy Region talked about how they collect and preserve evidence at a crime scene and showed students all of the equipment used to collect fingerprints, samples of blood, and DNA. Along with how investigators establish crime scenes.

Deputy Region even brought her K-9 named Finnegan along. Finnegan is a cadaver dog and Deputy Region explained how the dogs help deputies in investigations.

If you’re interested in a career in law enforcement or forensic science, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office is hiring. Visit their website to apply.