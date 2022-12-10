HAZEL GREENE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and several other local organizations took part in “Shop with a Hero” Saturday.

The sheriff’s office joined representatives from a myriad of local law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency medical agencies at the Hazel Greene Walmart for the annual event. They were also joined by military personnel, detention officers and school teachers from around the Huntsville and Madison County area.

The event provided the children participating with gift cards and paired them up with a local hero for a special shopping trip.

MCSO thanked Flint River Baptist Church for their work in sponsoring the event along wit all of the volunteers and other sponsors that made it possible.

(Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Last month Shop with a Hero Coordinator Steve Bell, who is also the pastor of Flint River Baptist Church, told News 19 that the program is a partnership made possible by the work of several local organizations and businesses.

The sheriff’s office said this year’s event was the biggest one to date with 570 children participating.