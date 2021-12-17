Madison County principal spreads Christmas cheer during drop-off

Moores Mill Intermediate School Principal Daniel Evans dressed up as Buddy the Elf! during drop-off Friday morning. | Credit: Madison County Schools

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — Every day since students returned from Thanksgiving break, Moores Mill Intermediate School Principal Daniel Evans dressed up as Christmas characters during morning and afternoon drop-off.

On Friday morning, the last day before Winter break, Evans dressed up as Christmas favorite, Buddy the Elf!

Madison County Schools Communications Coordinator Carter Watkins told News 19 that when Evans decided to dress up each day, he asked for help to find costumes from teachers and parents, and they stepped up big. Evans said he wanted to find a way to engage with his parents and students in a fun way.

Moores Mill’s social media accounts joined in on the fun and several posts have reached thousands across North Alabama.

Evans’ outfits included the classic, “Cousin Eddie” from Christmas Vacation, the Grinch and of course, Santa Claus.

Evans said it has been one of the funniest experiences as a principal that he could have.

