MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A local non-profit is working to make prom season a little easier this year.

Lisa Whittington Community Outreach Ministries (LWCOM) is holding its first-ever prom dress giveaway for Madison County. The event will be held March 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madison County District 6 Office.

Dresses will be available to high school juniors and seniors on a first come first serve basis.

Lisa Whittington, the president of the LWCOM, said she is just happy to be able to help young girls who may need a little help getting a dress.

“If we would give back, those of us that are blessed or have extra or to help, maybe that could avoid a young girl having to do something that maybe she is going to regret later,” she said. “By showing and demonstrating them love and saying we’re here, we’re older ladies in Huntsville and we do care.”

Whittington said that anyone wanting to donate dressed, undergarments, purses, makeup or any other items should contact her at 256-424-5055.