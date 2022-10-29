Partnership for a Drug-Free Community teamed up with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday to host three medication take-back events.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Saturday, Oct. 29th is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, and several medication take-back events were held across Madison County.

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community (PDFC) teamed up with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday to host three medication take-back events.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Administration also participated in Saturday’s take-back event, along with the PDFC staff.

Madison police officers took in the most at Madison City Hall with 420 pounds from 138 vehicles. Another 79 vehicles drove through the CVS parking lot in Meridianville where deputies gathered another 260 pounds. Then 218 pounds were delivered to the Huntsville Public Safety Complex.

Nearly 900 pounds of old and unwanted medications were destroyed after 267 vehicles drove through the three locations.

Wendy Reeves, PDFC Executive Director, said, “time and time again, we’ve heard from people this morning that have said they’re glad we’re here and that they’ve been trying to get rid of these since 2014 or earlier this year. It just really depends! To give people a way to get these drugs out of their home, it keeps it out of reach from potentially ending up in the wrong hands.”

If you missed Saturday’s events, there are secure drop box locations located throughout the county. The next takeback event is scheduled for sometime in the Spring.

The PDFC also has drug deactivation kits. These kits are designed to provide a safe way to dispose of unwanted drugs in the trash.

If you have a question or would like a free deactivation kit, contact Partnership for a Drug-Free Community at 256-539-7339.