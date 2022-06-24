MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County boys’ baseball team has been invited to compete in the World Series in Gulfport, Mississippi – but they need your help to get there!

The Madison County 12U All-Stars placed as Gold Minor Runners-Up in the competition for the State Championship in Oxford, Alabama last week. Now, they’ve been invited to compete and win it all in the World Series. The only thing standing in their way? Funds to make it there.

A recreational baseball team from Hazel Green, the boys on the team have worked hard all season, says Tanesha Campbell. Keith Campbell, her husband, leads the group as Head Coach.

With big eyes set on the World Series prize, Campbell says the team is already hard at work raising the money to drive the 416 miles from Hazel Green to Mississippi.

Courtesy: Tanesha Campbell

Some of the boys have been playing the game since they were four and five years old, Campbell says.

“After all the long and hot days, we placed [as] the second runner-up in the State Championship,” added Campbell. “This was a big accomplishment for our young men who have worked so hard to be able to play at this level.”

A car wash is planned for Saturday, June 25 starting at 10 a.m. at the Raceway gas station, located at the corner of Bob Wade Lane and Highway 231-431.



Courtesy: Tanesha Campbell

Another fundraising event is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 26 at the Hazel Green Fire Department located on Joe Quick Road.

If you can’t make it out in person to either event, you can drop off donations at the Alabama Credit Union or visit their Facebook page here for more information on how to donate directly.

The World Series Championship is set for July 14-17 in Gulfport, Mississippi.