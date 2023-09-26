MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Madison City Schools will offer two informative sessions on how to help support your student’s mental health.

The sessions are called “The Mental Health Informed Parent.”

School-based mental health therapists with the Enrichment Center will lead the workshops. They will provide information on how to recognize the challenges and signs of a mental health struggle in a student and what caregivers should do if they think they’re seeing those signs.

The therapists will share resources within the school system to support mental wellness.

In addition, open conversations will be had in order for adults to ask questions.

The Coordinator of Mental Health Services for MCS Stephanie Allen says engaging caregivers in these sessions can improve student’s mental health at school and at home.

“Mental health issues can impact a child in a lot of ways. We know parents are seeing this at home and we can see it in the classroom as well. Mental health challenges can impact their ability to concentrate, to focus, to learn… So by teaming up together we can help not only in the homes but in the schools as well and give these students the support they need.”

There will be two back-to-back sessions on Thursday, September 28, to choose from. The first workshop will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison Public Library. The second workshop will be held at the Triana Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can find more information on MCS’ Facebook or on the school system’s website.