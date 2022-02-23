MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — In the early morning hours of a meeting Wednesday, the City of Madison Board of Education (COMBOE) made the decision to remove the current “mask matrix.”

In the meeting, the Board first voted to remove the matrix requiring masks. That vote was followed by another of the Board to make masks optional for students and staff, effective Thursday, February 24. Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols had initially recommended the change.

“We are over the top excited,” MCS parent Shema Rizo said.

In a statement, Nichols said the COVID positive number in the district sits at .29%. He said in the past few weeks, the schools have seen a “tremendous drop” in the community rate of positive tests and hospitalizations.

It’s those factors, Nichols continued, that helped the Board to make its latest decision. “We certainly will respect those in our community that want to continue to wear a mask and those that choose to not wear a mask,” he said. “We just felt like, looking at the data, and again, as we’ve looked across, the data said ‘make a change,'” Dr. Nichols said.

He said three weeks ago, there were almost 500 positive tests. Last week, 41. As of this Wednesday afternoon, there were six.

Earlier this month, a handful of parents filed a lawsuit against the district.

In it, they claim the mask requirement created hardships for their children.

Rizo was one of the parents part of the suit. News 19 asked her if they planned to drop the lawsuit now that the matrix has been lifted.

“We’ve communicated ourselves to death and they still ignored us. So we’re going to keep going because we don’t want them to ever make a medical decision ever for our kids,” Rizo said.

Nichols said he would accept guidelines from the state or other higher authority, but if or until that happens, it is up to the board to think about what is best for each student when making COVID-related decisions.

He mentioned one student who three weeks ago was fighting complications from COVID in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Was this [Omicron] strain as significant? No, but it could be for one child. If we could make a decision at that time, I felt, to continue to be masked that it would protect a child, then it was the best decision to make,” Nichols said.

Even though the matrix has been removed and masking is now optional, Nichols said there is still a policy in place if positivity rates spike again, then masks could go back on.

“I hope we never get to that, but the policy is there for that reason,” he said.

According to school officials, students who ride the bus will still be required to wear a mask due to federal rules.

The Board says there is still a policy in place within the district that could be reinstated should case numbers spike again.