HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer.

Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make a stop at the Saturn V hall of the Davidson Center for Space Exploration on Saturday.

Santa spent the day reading stories, doing special activities, and visiting with children in the National Geographic Theater.

But he still had time to ride around the center on a lunar rover before returning to the North Pole to finish his toy-making.

The Space and Rocket Center also had a Touch-a-Truck event in the Davidson Center parking lot which gave people a hands-on opportunity to explore HEMSI, Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Huntsville Utilities vehicles.