MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Wanda and Marvin Moore got hitched on June 10, 1943 in South Carolina. Friday, the Moores celebrated a major milestone in their marriage – 80 years together.

The couple is originally from Oklahoma, but their journey through life together landed them in Madison, Alabama.

Though their anniversary is actually Saturday, family and friends gathered with Wanda and Marvin at the ‘Madison at the Range Assisted Living Facility’ to celebrate their love. They had cake, told stories and looked at old photos.

(Photo: Cristina Byrne, News 19)

When Marvin was just 14 years old plowing in the field, he said a friend told him to go to the church nearby for lemonade and snacks. Marvin said originally, he didn’t want to go because he was dirty from the field, but the friend convinced him it didn’t matter.

At the church, Marvin said he first laid eyes on Wanda and fell in love. He described her as the most beautiful woman he has ever seen.

Marvin ended up serving in the military, so sometime after the pair met, he moved off to South Carolina. The couple grew apart for a bit but ended up exchanging letters. Eventually, Marvin told Wanda that if she came to S.C., he would marry her.

So that she did, and they got married in 1943.

Now, Marvin is 97 and Wanda is 98, and they shared their secrets for a long marriage.

“Beating her once in the morning and twice at night,” Marvin joked.

“You be the boss all the time, don’t let him be the boss, you do it,” Wanda said.

To see more of the fun from the Moores’ anniversary party, you can see our coverage in the video player at the top of this page.