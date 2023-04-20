PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For over a week, The Cross of North Alabama has been building a 47,000-pound cross that will sit atop Priceville Mountain. On Thursday, crews began to raise the cross.

It will stand at 121 feet, and 64 feet wide along the side of Highway 67 South. According to the organization, it will be visible for 18 miles across “the heart of Morgan County” and particularly visible to those crossing the Tennessee River Bridge.

According to the organization’s mission statement, “Our mission is to build a significant cross and place it overlooking the heart of Morgan County for all its citizens to see and admire, yet a place for ALL to come…”

Construction on the structure began on Tuesday, April 12, with the plan to raise it on Thursday, April 20. However, due to wind conditions, the time was moved forward.

Several businesses and crews from Alabama and Mississippi have assisted with both building and raising the cross, including Mike Rozier of the Rozier Construction Company from Mississippi. The Priceville Cross will be the 16th cross to be assembled and erected by him.

For more information about this project and to donate to the organization, check out their website here.

News 19 has a crew at the raising and will continue to update this story with more photos and videos.