HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — A longtime Huntsville feature The Salty Nut Brewery has announced its plans to close at the end of the month.

Salty Nut is the second brewery in the city to announce its closing over the weekend along with the Fractal Brewing Project. Salty Nut Brewery said on social media it will be closing its doors on July 31, the same day as Fractal.

Founded in May 2011, Salty Nut Brewery has served Huntsville for many years, even being one of the breweries featured in the city’s first Brew Hop in 2014. Over the years the brewery has been the host of multiple events and even moved locations to Clinton Avenue to be a greater part of the brewing scene in Huntsville.

In a statement on social media, Salty Nut said that even though “it’s been a nutty couple of years” the last day to be “salty” is approaching. The brewery said it appreciates all the memories made along the way and invites the community for one last memory before the end.

From our open mics to trivia and all the fun events in between, we have so many incredible memories with our community. We’d be honored if you joined us one last time to enjoy a Salty brew, so roll through and let’s go out with a bang! We will also share some throwback pics until our last day, so if you have any Salty memories, let’s see them! Salty Nut Brewery