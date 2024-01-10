NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Shelters across North Alabama say right now their main priority is making sure people know these upcoming cold temperatures are beyond dangerous and people need to be inside.

In Madison County, the Downtown Rescue Mission says it’s prepared year-round to serve those in need of shelter.

“We don’t want anybody on the streets, especially when it gets below 32 degrees,” Downtown Rescue Mission President/CEO Keith Overholt said. “The death that can happen on the streets when there’s somebody that’s out in the elements like that raises up a whole lot more when it gets below 40 degrees.”

Right now, the mission currently has a food and blanket drive underway – items needed to serve those seeking an escape from the cold. They’re also prepared to lay mats out in the hallway for people to use if the bunk beds are full.

“We’ll see 30-40 extra people come in the door. At 300, we’re almost at capacity…but that’s okay because we’re going to make sure they at least have a mat on the floor and they’re in a place that’s 70 degrees inside instead of 10 degrees outside,” added Overholt.

In Morgan County, Hands Across Decatur is prepping to see an influx of people as well.

The nonprofit is planning to extend hours for those without sufficient heat. Staff members are still working to finalize what those hours will be. In the meantime, they are seeking clothing and food donations to help serve the unhoused at this time.

While we wait for temperatures to drop, both Hands Across Decatur and the Downtown Rescue Mission need your help spreading the word about the cold.

“If you see somebody on the street and see a sign that may say ‘work for food’ or ‘need a place to stay’ – tell them to come to the mission because we’ll take care of them,” Overholt said. “If they need somebody to come and pick them up, we’ll try our best to go and get them.”