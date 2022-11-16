FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” initiative.

The adoption event runs from December 1 through December 11. During this time, the foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees so “shelters can charge $50 or less” to move a pet to a loving home.

According to a news release from the foundation, six shelters in Alabama are participating:

Baldwin County Humane Society

City of Daphne Animal Shelter

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services

Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Lee County Humane Society

Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

The lone shelter participating in North Alabama, Florence Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS), had an emergency situation last month — leading to desperate pleas for fostering. FLAS never specified what that emergency was.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance,” she continued.

More than 280 shelters in 42 states participate in the “empty the shelters” initiative. To see a full, interactive map of all participating shelters visit bissellpetfoundation.org.