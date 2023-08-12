HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — To help celebrate national health center week, three local non-profit health care providers banded together over the weekend to host the 3rd Annual Community Fun and Wellness Festival.

Organizers say the event was designed to bring people across North Alabama together for a day of fun, while connecting them with health care resources that are available in their community.

Happi Health and Thrive Alabama along with Central North Alabama Health Services worked together to inform the public about the many health care resources that are obtainable.

From free food and school supplies to face paints and bounce houses, the event offered a day of fun for everyone to enjoy. Mary Elizabeth Marr with Thrive Alabama says it’s important to connect people with the medical care that is accessible in their community.

“Health care is infrastructure it is just as important as the roads and other things that go on in Huntsville this is all about meeting your community and seeing what is available,” Marr told News 19.

Organizers like Paola Rios with Central North Alabama Health Services say regardless of health care disparities, they offer services to anyone who may need it.

“If you have insurance if you don’t have insurance it doesn’t matter we’re here to make sure that everyone can access health care because health care is the beginning of a prosperous community,” Rios said.

Members of the health care community such as Adilene Guzman with Happi Health added their hopeful the event will help inform the public of the many health resources they have in their backyards.

“It’s important that we all come together to bring awareness to the health centers that are available in our area,” said Guzman.

More than 500 people attended the wellness festival, and health centers say the goal is to give the community a chance to discover invaluable information that will work to enhance their overall health and wellness.