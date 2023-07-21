HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On July 21, Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. collaborated with the Food Bank of North Alabama and Feeding America for a drive-thru mobile food pantry.

The Drive-thru Mobile Pantry event was designed to help out the community to anyone who came by. There was a variety of free food that was handed out from 11 a.m. until food ran out.

According to the Huntsville Family Health Center Facebook page, they ran out of food around 12:40 p.m.

The Drive-thru event was located at the Huntsville Family Health Center on Pleasant Row.

To learn more about Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. and their ongoing initiatives, visit their website here.