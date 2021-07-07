Local farmer’s markets hosting free Tomato Sandwich Days

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Tomato sandwiches are a summer staple in the South. You start with two slices of tasty bread, top it with your favorite brand of mayo, add some freshly sliced heirloom tomatoes, and you’ve got yourself a tomato sandwich.

Local farmer’s markets usually hold annual tomato festivals to share with the community, but those gatherings were canceled last year.

This year several local markets have already shared plans for Tomato Sandwich Days with the community. Local farmers will donate fresh tomatoes to make free tomato sandwiches for the public.

Tomato Sandwich Days

The Madison County Farmer’s Market located at 1022 Cook Ave NW, Huntsville Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The Colbert County Extension Office Serving on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn on N Main Street in Tuscumbia. Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Morgan County/Decatur Farmer’s Market Located at 211 1st Ave SE, Decatur Saturday, August 7



If you know of other Tomato Sandwich Day events, email WHNTinteractive@nexstar.tv