HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Many families are planning for the holidays, but for hundreds of kids currently looking for adoptive families in Alabama, their next month may be full of uncertainty.

This holiday season, one adoptive family is sharing their story and offering advice to those considering adoption.

“We’ve always had adoption in the back of our minds because I myself was adopted, so that was kind of always with us,” said adoptive parent Jessica Collado. “After a really long talk we just decided to go the adoption route.”

Jessica and Santos Collado have been the adoptive parents of a sibling pair for almost two years. For the Collados, the adoption process began in 2020 with classes, followed by a home study. Then through the matching process, they met their son and daughter.

“They moved in on Memorial Day weekend and before Thanksgiving, we were approved to adopt formally,” Santos said. “Then in December, right before last year, we were a family.”

The Collados said they were not sure what to expect from the adoption process in the beginning.

“The biggest thing that we learned is we went in there and we were thinking, they are going to find the perfect child for us and that is not what adoption is about at all,” Jessica said. “It’s about finding a perfect home for a child.”

More than 200 children are in need of forever homes in the state of Alabama.

“We cannot stress enough for anyone who is thinking about adoption to at least educate themselves,” Jessica said. “There is so much need in the state of Alabama and throughout the United States, and it’s definitely worth it. Every child deserves a loving home.”

The adoption process looks different for every family, but the Collados said everyone considering it needs the same things: love and patience.

“I think from start to finish it took us a year to get approved to go and meet children and for the path of adoption,” Santos said. “Just have patience for the kids because they come from all sorts of backgrounds and a lot of experiences that maybe we’d never experienced as adults. You really have to step in their shoes.”

The Collados said they have received a lot of support on their adoption journey, and they continue to use resources provided to adoptive families by the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama.

The Children’s Aid Society of Alabama works with families before, during and after adoptions, providing support and resources. If you would like more information about the adoption process, resources are available with no commitment required from you or your family. You can contact the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama through their main office at 205-251-7148 or cas@childrensaid.org.