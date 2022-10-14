HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church has announced it will be giving out free hot lunches.

The church said it will serve 200 hot lunches to members of the community in need on Oct. 15 at the educational complex at 100 Orange Drive. The giveaway will begin at 12 p.m.

Lunches will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Along with the lunch giveaway, Union Chapel will also host its Sharing and Caring Pantry from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks are required for both events.