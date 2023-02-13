TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A local church has offered to give supplies to victims of a massive apartment fire.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, a fire at Colonial Gardens Apartments destroyed an entire apartment complex, leaving several families without a home.

Officials with the 256 Thrift Center, a missions project of Parkview Baptist Church, told News 19 that they are allowing the affected families to take items from their shelves for free. Each person will be allowed to pick out clothes, household items, and other amenities.

Dwayne Murphy, a 256 Thrift Center manager, said they have also asked the community to donate furniture to help the victims.

“We have lots and lots of needs for furniture that’s going to be coming up, and we just don’t have a lot of that at this moment,” Murphy said, “So if the community can help with that, we’d love to hear from you. You’re more than welcome to give us a call here at the store.”

The store is located on Avalon Avenue, near the Northwest Shoals Community College Campus. To make a donation, you can bring items to the store or call them at (256) 320-7410.