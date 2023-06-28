HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments (TARCOG) hosted an event to provide resources for seniors and caregivers in the Huntsville community.

The ultimate goal of the event is to connect the community with contacts and resources that can help improve their lives, and keep them safe.

While there were resources for all types of areas like health, safety and finance, they placed a strong emphasis on family member involvement to ensure their loved ones are protected.

“We try to encourage the family members to be involved with their seniors because there are things they are just not aware of,” TARCOG Aging Programs Director Shelia Dassau-Ivey told News 19.

She noted that since some seniors aren’t on the internet, they may not be aware of the latest advancements. Experts say Artificial Intelligence (AI) could affect seniors because scammers can make phone calls sound like family members.

Learn more on the TARCOG website here.