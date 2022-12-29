multiethnic group of people dining on a rooftop, people celebrating with fireworks. Family and friends make a reunion at home, eating and having fun

NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — It’s nearly time to pull out your party hat and 2023-shaped glasses as New Year’s rolls around the corner.

If you’re looking for family-friendly events, lively parties for adults or just a little entertainment, several areas in North Alabama have you covered!

We have compiled a list of community events, fireworks and more from across the Tennessee Valley. You can see the full list below:

Colbert County

• Kingpin’s New Year’s Eve Celebration: Send off 2022 in style at Kingpin’s in Tuscumbia! The event begins at 9 p.m. with karaoke, food, drinks, and plenty of fun! The lounge is located at 203 East 6th Street in Tuscumbia. Learn more here.

DeKalb County

• DJ Snake’s New Year’s Eve Party: Mark your calendars to spend New Year’s Eve with DJ Snake at The Stockade in Fort Payne! The event begins at 8 p.m. in downtown Fort Payne. See more on the Facebook event page here.

• Hank’s Last Ride: Enjoy the music of Hank Williams before the ball drops on New Year’s Day! The performance, held at the Fort Payne Opera House from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., features the star of RFD-TV’s David Church! Learn more at visitlookoutmountain.com.

Jackson County

• New Year’s Eve Catch N’ Fry: Get ready for 2023 at Victory Sportsman at Goose Pond Colony’s Bait-Tackle-Grill! The event is $5 per person. Victory provides the fries, breading, plates, and sauce — you just bring the fish! Learn more here.

• New Year’s Eve with the Conphunktion Musical Collective: Head over to Scooters Sports & Grill in Scottsboro to ring in 2023 with the Conphunktion Musical Collective! The show starts at 9 p.m. with plenty of food and drinks. Click here for more information.

• New Year’s Eve Fellowship: Woodville Church of God will host a night of fellowship for New Year’s Eve beginning at 6 p.m. on December 31. RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Lauderdale County

• New Year’s Eve Dinner at 360 Grille: Ring in 2023 with a late night dinner at 360 Grilled in Florence! The special ticketed event runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Learn more here.

• New Year’s Eve at The Boiler Room: Join the folks at The Boiler Room in Florence for a night of drink specials and live music! The event starts at 6 p.m. See more information on the event’s Facebook page.

• New Year’s Eve with the Cole Nichols Band: If you’re looking for a place to ring in the New Year without long lines and expensive drinks, drop by the Florence Elks Lodge #820 for a party with the Cole Nichols Band! The band starts playing around 8 p.m. Get more details here.

• New Year’s Eve at The Drink Factory: The theme’s for Drink Factory’s 2022 goodbye party is “Time of My Life!” Ring in 2023 with music, bottle service, and more! The venue is located at 1418 Huntsville Road in Florence. Learn more here.

• New Year’s Eve at Joe Wheeler State Park: Ring in the New Year at Joe Wheeler State Park’s annual party! The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with entertainment provided by The McTazz Band and a cash bar onsite. Get more details here.

• New Year’s Eve at Mr. Norm’s Lounge: Come party the year away at Mr. Norm’s Lounge, located at 1800 Darby Drive in Florence. The festivities at the self-proclaimed oldest karaoke bar in the Shoals begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. See more details here.

• New Year’s Eve at Venom Kings: The Saviors will help ring in the New Year with a little rock and roll at Venom Kings in Florence! The show starts at 8 p.m. See more details here.

• Party In Your PJ’s for New Year’s Eve: Ring in the New Year in comfort at The Lakeside Event Room! The event, located at 4217 Huntsville Road in Florence, includes finger foods and champagne for a New Year’s toast. Learn more here.

Limestone County

• New Year’s Eve Bash at Athens Alehouse: Ring in 2023 with the folks at Athens Alehouse! The party starts at 6 p.m. with DJ Zillion in the house! Bring some chairs and outdoor heaters will be provided. Get more information here.

Madison County

• 90’s New Year’s Eve with Polly Pocket: Ring in the New Year with the best 90s jams at The Bar at 805! Nashville natives Polly Pocket will perform all the hits from The Chicks, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, and more! The party last from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Get more details here.

• Buck’d Up New Year’s Eve at Humphrey’s Bar & Grill: Ring in the New Year with Buck’d Up at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill’s party! The event starts at 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. More details here.

• Nerdy New Year’s Eve Party at High Ground Hobbies: Join the staff at High Ground Hobbies for the first-ever Nerdy New Year’s Eve Party! The event will be held on Saturday, December 31 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The party is $10 per person, includes sparkling apple cider and snacks, and a Death Star being dropped onto a bonfire at midnight! Get more here.

• New Year’s Eve Celebration at Madison Taproom: The Madison Taproom will host a New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. The event features finger foods, karaoke, and a champagne toast at midnight! Learn more here.

• New Year’s Eve at The Camp: Light it up and dress down for New Year’s Eve at The Camp! Local musician Paul McDonald will perform along with drink and food specials, a bonfire, and much more! The party starts at 8 p.m. at The Camp. More information can be found here.

• New Year’s Eve at Ditto Landing: Ditto Landing is offering a unique way to ring in 2023! Join them for a prime rib dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. and catered by Mimi’s Country Kitchen and Bakery. Get tickets here.

• New Year’s Eve at Drake’s Huntsville: Come play at Drake’s on New Year’s Eve! The celebration lasts from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Learn more here.

• New Year’s Eve at Furniture Factory: Join the folks at Furniture Factory’s downtown location for a New Year’s celebration beginning at 8 p.m.! Admission is free but seating is first-come, first-serve. Get more details on the event’s Facebook page.

• New Year’s at Noon, A Family Friendly Celebration: Ring in the New Year a little early at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville’s MidCity district! The kid-friendly event features bingo, a singalong, face painting, bounce houses, and more! The party starts at 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Get more information here.

• New Year’s Eve at PBR Lockhart: Ring in the New Year at PBR Lockhart in Huntsville! The celebration includes live music, food and drinks, and a champagne toast. The event starts at 9 p.m. and more information can be found here.

• New Year’s Eve at Rhythm on Monroe: Rhythm on Monroe will host a special New Year’s Eve dinner from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, December 31. Make your reservations here.

• New Year’s Eve Salsa Party: Dance your way into 2023! The event is “South Beach style” and begins at 9 p.m. at Baila Huntsville, located at 2620 Clinton Avenue W in Huntsville. Get more here.

• New Year’s Eve Celebration at Skating in the Park: Skate into the New Year! The evening will offer fun for the whole family with live music starting at 7 p.m. and a ball drop at 8:30 p.m. Learn more details here.

• Sapphire Starlington’s New Year’s Eve: Sapphire Starlington will partner with Stand Up Live and Maggie Meyer’s Irish Pub for a New Year’s Eve bash set to last all night long! The party starts at 10 p.m. at Stand Up Live and rocks on at Maggie Meyer’s afterward. Details here.

Marshall County

• New Year’s Eve Fellowship: Join the folks at Rocky Mount PB Church for an evening of fellowship, singing, food, and fun! The church is located at 2237 Old Guntersville Road in Arab. Learn more information here.

• New Year’s Eve at Lake Guntersville State Park: Celebrate 2023 with the folks at Lake Guntersville State Park beginning at 4 p.m. The Flashbacks will be the featured performers. Get more event details here.

• New Year’s Eve at Papa Dubi’s: Get ready for fun times and good music at Papa Dubi’s as the whole crew rings in the new year! The restaurant, located in Guntersville, is open from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, December 31. There is no cover charge, but see more info here.

• New Year’s Eve Singing: Trust N Faith Church will host a New Year’s Eve singing beginning at 7 p.m. with a meal preceding the event. Learn more here.

Morgan County

• New Year’s Eve at River City Eagles: Celebrate 2023 at River City Eagles! The cost is $20 per person with party favors, midnight champagne, and breakfast! Learn more here.

• New Year’s Wishes with Sister Luck: Rock in the new year with Sister Luck and the best music of the 1970s and 1980s! The night is bound to be a blast. Get more information here.