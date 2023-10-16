HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of chances to enjoy the spooky season with your family at any of the many Trunk-or-Treat and other Fall Festival events happening around the Tennessee Valley this year!

News 19 compiled a list of family-friendly events and activities happening this month!

Did we miss an event? Email the details to WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv.

(Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

Colbert County

Colbert County DHR Fall Festival : Sunday, October 15, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Spring Park, Tuscumbia.

: Sunday, October 15, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Spring Park, Tuscumbia. Fall Festival : Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 222 College Street in Rogersville.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 222 College Street in Rogersville. Fall Festival: Sunday, October 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Saint James Methodist located at 610 Cox Creek Pkwy in Florence.

Sunday, October 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Saint James Methodist located at 610 Cox Creek Pkwy in Florence. Shoals CASA Fall Festival: Saturday, October 21, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Rogersville Ball Park on Optimist Drive.

Saturday, October 21, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Rogersville Ball Park on Optimist Drive. Trunk-or-Treat: Wednesday, October 25, starting at 6 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist located at 7525 River Road in Muscle Shoals.

DeKalb County

Halloween Block Party : Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds located at 151 18th St NE, in Fort Payne.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds located at 151 18th St NE, in Fort Payne. Halloween at the Fort Payne Opera House : Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Fort Payne Opera House on Gault Avenue.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Fort Payne Opera House on Gault Avenue. Spookapalooza Pumpkin Carving Contest: Happening from Monday, October 23, 1 p.m. – Saturday, October 28, at 1 p.m. at the DeSoto State Park located at 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, in Fort Payne.

(Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

Franklin County, Ala.

Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff : Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Cowboy Church of Franklin County located at 25100 AL-24, in Russellville.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Cowboy Church of Franklin County located at 25100 AL-24, in Russellville. Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail: First Saturday in October – First Saturday in November at City Lake Park on Burgess Street in Russellville.

Franklin County, Tenn.

Trunk or Treat : Friday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Big Blue Marble Academy Franklin located at 1106 Battlewood Street, Franklin, TN.

: Friday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Big Blue Marble Academy Franklin located at 1106 Battlewood Street, Franklin, TN. Skyline Church Trunk-or-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the AMC Theater Parking Lot in Cool Springs, TN.

Sunday, October 29, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the AMC Theater Parking Lot in Cool Springs, TN. The Grove Fall Festival : Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Center Grove Baptist Church located at 10963 Old Tullahoma Rd, Tullahoma, TN.

: Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Center Grove Baptist Church located at 10963 Old Tullahoma Rd, Tullahoma, TN. Trunk’R Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 4:28 p.m. to 6:28 p.m. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Rd, Franklin, TN,.

(Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

Jackson County

Halloween-Fall Festival : Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Scottsboro Rec*Com located at 701 South Houston Street.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Scottsboro Rec*Com located at 701 South Houston Street. Halloween on the Square Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on the Square in Downtown Scottsboro.

Lauderdale County

Trunk or Treat: Thursday, October 26, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Medical Associates Urgent Care located at 2735 Cloverdale Rd in Florence.

Thursday, October 26, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Medical Associates Urgent Care located at 2735 Cloverdale Rd in Florence. Trunk or Treat: Monday, October 30, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.

(Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

Limestone County

Canebrake Witches Ride: Sunday, October 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. in the Canebrake Subdivision in Athens.

Sunday, October 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. in the Canebrake Subdivision in Athens. Fall Festival: Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Ark of Promise located at 15199 Brownsferry Road in Athens.

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Fall Fun Festival: Sunday, October 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Street Church of Christ located at 209 Washington St E, in Fayetteville, TN.

Madison County

BOOtanica : Saturday, October 21 and October 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, located at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

: Saturday, October 21 and October 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, located at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. Fall Festival and Truck or Treat : Saturday, October 21, beginning at 1 p.m., offered by the Hazel Green Athletic Association, located at Billy Hunter Park.

: Saturday, October 21, beginning at 1 p.m., offered by the Hazel Green Athletic Association, located at Billy Hunter Park. EarlyWorks Halloween Bash: Happening from Thursday, October 26, at 5 a.m. – Sunday, October 29, at 4:55 a.m. at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum located at 404 Madison St in Huntsville.

Happening from Thursday, October 26, at 5 a.m. – Sunday, October 29, at 4:55 a.m. at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum located at 404 Madison St in Huntsville. Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church located at 2113 Old Monrovia Rd NW, in Huntsville, AL

Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church located at 2113 Old Monrovia Rd NW, in Huntsville, AL Fall Festival at Little Flock : Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church located at 599 Brock Rd, in Gurley.

: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church located at 599 Brock Rd, in Gurley. Fall Festival at Toyota Field : Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Toyota Field located at 500 Trash Panda Way, in Madison.

: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Toyota Field located at 500 Trash Panda Way, in Madison. Howl-O-Ween Trunk ‘R Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Animal Shelter located at 4950 Triana Blvd SW, in Huntsville.

Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Animal Shelter located at 4950 Triana Blvd SW, in Huntsville. Lowe Mill A&E Trick or Treat Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.

Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville. Monster Bash Halloween Dance Party Saturday, October 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.

Saturday, October 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville. Trunk-or-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cove Church located at 366 Old Hwy 431, in Owens Cross Roads.

Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cove Church located at 366 Old Hwy 431, in Owens Cross Roads. Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the St Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 200 Longwood Drive SE, in Huntsville.

Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the St Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 200 Longwood Drive SE, in Huntsville. Trunk or Treat : Monday, October 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Old Monrovia Rd in Huntsville.

: Monday, October 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Old Monrovia Rd in Huntsville. Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Huntsville located at 3921 Broadmor Road in Huntsville.

Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Huntsville located at 3921 Broadmor Road in Huntsville. Huntsville Police Department and Parks & Rec Halloween Party and Haunted House: Saturday, October 28, beginning at 4 p.m., located at the Orion Amphitheater.

(Photo: Adobe Stock Images)

Marshall County

Community Trunk or Treat : Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Arab City Park on City Park Drive.

: Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Arab City Park on City Park Drive. Monster Mash at the Mill: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Old Mill Park on AL-168 in Boaz.

Morgan County

Trunk-R-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant, located at 620 Alabama Highway 67 in Decatur.

Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant, located at 620 Alabama Highway 67 in Decatur. Halloween Hoot/ Character Meet and Greet : Saturday, October 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Brick Deli, located at 112 Moulton St in Decatur.

: Saturday, October 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Brick Deli, located at 112 Moulton St in Decatur. Halloween Trunk or Treat Car Show : Saturday, October 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at LiftOne located at 3024 6th Ave SE, in Decatur.

: Saturday, October 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at LiftOne located at 3024 6th Ave SE, in Decatur. Trick or Treating : Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clayton Homes of Decatur, located at 3622 Hwy 31 S.

: Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clayton Homes of Decatur, located at 3622 Hwy 31 S. Trunk-or-Treat : Saturday, October 21, at 5 p.m., located at the Highland Baptist Church, 23 Highland Avenue, in Lacey’s Spring.

: Saturday, October 21, at 5 p.m., located at the Highland Baptist Church, 23 Highland Avenue, in Lacey’s Spring. Trunk or Treat & Touch a Truck: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Decatur Church of Christ on Danville Road in Decatur.