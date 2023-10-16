HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There are plenty of chances to enjoy the spooky season with your family at any of the many Trunk-or-Treat and other Fall Festival events happening around the Tennessee Valley this year!
News 19 compiled a list of family-friendly events and activities happening this month!
Did we miss an event? Email the details to WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv.
Colbert County
- Colbert County DHR Fall Festival: Sunday, October 15, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Spring Park, Tuscumbia.
- Fall Festival: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 222 College Street in Rogersville.
- Fall Festival: Sunday, October 22, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Saint James Methodist located at 610 Cox Creek Pkwy in Florence.
- Shoals CASA Fall Festival: Saturday, October 21, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Rogersville Ball Park on Optimist Drive.
- Trunk-or-Treat: Wednesday, October 25, starting at 6 p.m. at Shady Grove Methodist located at 7525 River Road in Muscle Shoals.
DeKalb County
- Halloween Block Party: Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds located at 151 18th St NE, in Fort Payne.
- Halloween at the Fort Payne Opera House: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Fort Payne Opera House on Gault Avenue.
- Spookapalooza Pumpkin Carving Contest: Happening from Monday, October 23, 1 p.m. – Saturday, October 28, at 1 p.m. at the DeSoto State Park located at 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, in Fort Payne.
Franklin County, Ala.
- Fall Festival and Chili Cookoff: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at The Cowboy Church of Franklin County located at 25100 AL-24, in Russellville.
- Pumpkin Palooza Scarecrow Trail: First Saturday in October – First Saturday in November at City Lake Park on Burgess Street in Russellville.
Franklin County, Tenn.
- Trunk or Treat: Friday, October 27, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Big Blue Marble Academy Franklin located at 1106 Battlewood Street, Franklin, TN.
- Skyline Church Trunk-or-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the AMC Theater Parking Lot in Cool Springs, TN.
- The Grove Fall Festival: Saturday, October 28, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Center Grove Baptist Church located at 10963 Old Tullahoma Rd, Tullahoma, TN.
- Trunk’R Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 4:28 p.m. to 6:28 p.m. Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 2419 Bethlehem Loop Rd, Franklin, TN,.
Jackson County
- Halloween-Fall Festival: Tuesday, October 31, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Scottsboro Rec*Com located at 701 South Houston Street.
- Halloween on the Square Trunk or Treat: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on the Square in Downtown Scottsboro.
Lauderdale County
- Trunk or Treat: Thursday, October 26, from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Medical Associates Urgent Care located at 2735 Cloverdale Rd in Florence.
- Trunk or Treat: Monday, October 30, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 805 Flagg Circle, Florence.
Limestone County
- Canebrake Witches Ride: Sunday, October 22 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. in the Canebrake Subdivision in Athens.
- Fall Festival: Saturday, October 21 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Ark of Promise located at 15199 Brownsferry Road in Athens.
Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Fall Fun Festival: Sunday, October 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Street Church of Christ located at 209 Washington St E, in Fayetteville, TN.
Madison County
- BOOtanica: Saturday, October 21 and October 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, located at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.
- Fall Festival and Truck or Treat: Saturday, October 21, beginning at 1 p.m., offered by the Hazel Green Athletic Association, located at Billy Hunter Park.
- EarlyWorks Halloween Bash: Happening from Thursday, October 26, at 5 a.m. – Sunday, October 29, at 4:55 a.m. at the EarlyWorks Children’s Museum located at 404 Madison St in Huntsville.
- Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church located at 2113 Old Monrovia Rd NW, in Huntsville, AL
- Fall Festival at Little Flock: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church located at 599 Brock Rd, in Gurley.
- Fall Festival at Toyota Field: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Toyota Field located at 500 Trash Panda Way, in Madison.
- Howl-O-Ween Trunk ‘R Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Animal Shelter located at 4950 Triana Blvd SW, in Huntsville.
- Lowe Mill A&E Trick or Treat Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.
- Monster Bash Halloween Dance Party Saturday, October 28, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment located at 2211 Seminole Drive in Huntsville.
- Trunk-or-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Cove Church located at 366 Old Hwy 431, in Owens Cross Roads.
- Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the St Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 200 Longwood Drive SE, in Huntsville.
- Trunk or Treat: Monday, October 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Center on Old Monrovia Rd in Huntsville.
- Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Huntsville located at 3921 Broadmor Road in Huntsville.
- Huntsville Police Department and Parks & Rec Halloween Party and Haunted House: Saturday, October 28, beginning at 4 p.m., located at the Orion Amphitheater.
Marshall County
- Community Trunk or Treat: Saturday, October 28, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Arab City Park on City Park Drive.
- Monster Mash at the Mill: Tuesday, October 31, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Old Mill Park on AL-168 in Boaz.
Morgan County
- Trunk-R-Treat: Sunday, October 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant, located at 620 Alabama Highway 67 in Decatur.
- Halloween Hoot/ Character Meet and Greet: Saturday, October 28, starting at 11 a.m. at the Brick Deli, located at 112 Moulton St in Decatur.
- Halloween Trunk or Treat Car Show: Saturday, October 28, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at LiftOne located at 3024 6th Ave SE, in Decatur.
- Trick or Treating: Saturday, October 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clayton Homes of Decatur, located at 3622 Hwy 31 S.
- Trunk-or-Treat: Saturday, October 21, at 5 p.m., located at the Highland Baptist Church, 23 Highland Avenue, in Lacey’s Spring.
- Trunk or Treat & Touch a Truck: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Decatur Church of Christ on Danville Road in Decatur.