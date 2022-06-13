(WHNT) — After a historic signing last year by President Joe Biden, Juneteenth is now recognized as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth, or June 19, commemorates the last day enslaved African Americans learned they were free – two months after the end of the Civil War and more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Learn the story of America’s newest federal holiday here.

News 19 compiled a list of Juneteenth celebrations across the Tennessee Valley recognizing the new holiday. Those events are listed below by county.

Colbert County

Juneteenth After Dark: June 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 1300 West 8th Street in Sheffield. Celebrate Juneteenth with live music, a free happy hour, and specialty drinks at this event! See more here.

Lauderdale County

Third Annual Juneteenth Celebration: June 17 to June 19 at McFarland Park Road. Jammin4Justice will host the three-day celebration featuring live music, spoken word, vendors, an African drumming circle, games, horse rides, and more! See the event’s page on Facebook here.

Madison County

All Black Party: Juneteenth Edition: June 17 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Omega Center in Huntsville. This 4th annual event featuring food, drinks, and live music, is ticketed and you must be over 21 to attend. General admission is $40 and a table for eight is $370.

Marshall County

Juneteenth Block Party: June 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Errol Allen Park in Guntersville. Reclaiming Our Time will host a Juneteenth block party on Sunday in Guntersville! The event will feature a DJ, free food, Black business owners, games, and more! See more details here.

If there are any more Juneteenth celebrations or events in North Alabama that we missed, send your event to news@whnt.com!