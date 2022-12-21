TENNESSEE VALLEY (WHNT) — Emergency management agencies and local organizations are preparing to open warming shelters as bitterly cold temperatures are expected to come in to the area on Thursday.

The cold air and wind are expected to last until around Monday afternoon, according to The Weather Authority.

You can find a list of warming shelters across the area, listed by county, below. You can also find your latest forecast by clicking here.

Colbert County

Ford City Storm Shelter | 14439 County Line Road in Muscle Shoals

Leighton Storm Shelter | 8856 Main Street in Leighton

Littleville Storm Shelter | 1450 Jackson Highway in Russellville

Cherokee Storm Shelter | 1211 2nd Street in Cherokee

DeKalb County

Marked For Life Ministries Hope Center will open on Friday afternoon and will offer food, warm clothing and a warm place to stay for anyone who needs it. They are located at 907 Grand Ave SW in Fort Payne.

To receive information, neighbors in need of shelter should contact the Marked For Life Ministries crisis line at 888-789-4673. Marked For Life is also in need of volunteers to staff the warming shelter. You can call the number listed above for more information.

Jackson County

Life Resource Services of Jackson County has set up an Emergency Warming Shelter set to open on Thursday and stay open until Monday. Beds, blankets and sheets will be provided, as well as meals. It is located at Refuge Place Ministries, 212 West Peachtree Street in Scottsboro.

If you need transportation, county residents can call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 256-574-2610, and Scottsboro city residents can call Scottsboro Police Department’s non-emergency line at 256-574-3343.

Lauderdale County

Room in the Inn – Shoals, located in Florence, will also open its doors for those who need shelter Thursday through Monday evenings. Those who need shelter will need to be at the pavilion on the corner of Dr. Hick Boulevard and Court Street, next to the Walgreens in Florence by 5 p.m. each night.

Limestone County

Athens Limestone Ministerial Alliance (ALMA) will be providing hotel rooms for people in need of a warm place to stay. (from Holly Hollman but need to call ALMA for more information)

Madison County

Downtown Rescue Mission | 1400 Evangel Drive NW in Huntsville

Salvation Army | 305 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville

Huntsville City officials will be offering free transportation for those in need, for more information on those rides and the Huntsville warming centers, click here.

Marshall County

Room in the Inn – Marshall County will be hosting a 24-hour warming center this weekend, beginning on Friday at 8 a.m. through Tuesday at 8 a.m. They are located at 4101 Highway 69 in Guntersville.

Albertville Library | 200 Jackson Street | Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albertville Senior Center | 709 South Broad Street | Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albertville Sand Mountain Park Recreation Center | 1325 Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Boulevard | Monday – Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Albertville | 309 East Main Street | Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Martling Senior Center | 4059 Martling Road | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First United Methodist Church – Albertville | 204 Madison Street | Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church | 2650 Pine Street in Albertville | Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arab Church of Christ | 1005 North Main Street | Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Arab Recreation Center | 761 North Main Street | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arab Senior Center | 800 North Main Street | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Arab Library | 325 2nd Street | Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First United Methodist Church – Arab | 1058 North Main Street | Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Church of the Epiphany – Guntersville | 1101 Sunset Drive | Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Guntersville | 1000 Gunter Avenue | Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guntersville Library | Tuesday & Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday & Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guntersville Senior Center | 1503 Sunset Drive | Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake City Assembly of God (Guntersville) | 5025 Spring Creek Drive | Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. Williams Catholic Church (Guntersville) | 929 Gunter Avenue | Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Senior Center | 307 2nd Avenue West | Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Douglas Senior Center | 335 Stadium Circle | Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Morgan County

Hands Across Decatur will be opening Christmas weekend as an emergency overnight shelter. They will open Thursday at 4 p.m. and stay open through at least Monday at 1 p.m. “This shelter is for our unhoused community and is due to the deadly Arctic air expected by the 22nd,” according to the organization. If the weather arrives earlier or later, they will re-evaluate.

They are looking for volunteers each day and night to help staff the warming center. They need two to three for daytime and two for nighttime. Christmas Day has been taken care of already, and World Harvest Church is providing a Christmas dinner. If you’re interested in providing help, text 256-616-8210. They are also looking for cots, if anyone has any they can borrow. For more information, click here.