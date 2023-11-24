ALABAMA (WHNT) — If you haven’t picked out a Christmas tree yet, don’t fret.

There are plenty of places in north Alabama for you to pick out a live tree to ‘spruce’ up your home for the holiday season.

A number of these farms in the Tennessee Valley open on Friday so you can pick out the perfect tree to place your presents under.

To help you get your home in the holiday spirit, News 19 has compiled a list of farms filled with firs across North Alabama!

Colbert County

Shell Christmas Tree Farm – 630 Bigbee Trail, Tuscumbia, AL 35674 Open the day after Thanksgiving until December 23



Lauderdale County

The Tree Lot – 874 County Road 606, Rogersville, AL 35652

Limestone County

Trim-A-Tree Farm – 15250 Line Road, Athens, AL 35613

Madison County

High Country Christmas Trees – 1387 4 Mile Post Rd. SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

Marshall County

Frazier Christmas Tree Farm – 559 Frazier Rd, Albertville, AL 35950

If you know of any Christmas Tree Farms in the area we missed, let us know by emailing us at WHNTInteractive@nexstar.tv