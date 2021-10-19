(WHNT) — One of the best traditions of Halloween is going around the neighborhood for trick or treating. More recently, ‘Trunk-or-Treating’ has become growingly popular around communities.
Here’s a list of trunk-or-treats to check out across North Alabama!
COLBERT COUNTY
Muscle Shoals
- 4th Annual Trunk or Treat at Muscle Shoals Police Department
- October 31 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
DEKALB COUNTY
Fort Payne
- Halloween Block Party at the VFW Fairgrounds
- October 31 | 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Russellville
- Trunk or Treat at North Russellville Baptist Church
- October 30 | 5:00 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY
Scottsboro
- Halloween on the Square in Downtown Scottsboro
- October 30 | 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
Florence
- Trunk or Treat at First Presbyterian Church
- October 24 | 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rogersville
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Rogersville United Methodist Church
- October 30 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Rogersville Recreational Park
- October 26 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- If it rains, the event will be moved to October 28.
LIMESTONE COUNTY
Ardmore
- Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church – Ardmore
- October 31 | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- 6th Annual Fall Festival at 30489 Ardmore Avenue
- October 23 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- 2nd Annual SHDC Fall Festival at Ardmore Town Park
- October 30 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission: Presale – $10 | At the gate – $15
Athens
- Trunk or Treat at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church
- October 27 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Owens VFD & Fun in the Sun Inflatables Trunk or Treat at Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo
- October 30 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat on The Square
- October 31 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Elkmont
- Community Trunk-R-Treat at Elkmont Rec Fields
- October 30 | 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY
Huntsville
- Trunk or Treat at Friendship Baptist Church (rocket city mom)
- October 31 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Rocket City Wranglers Trunk or Treat at Village of Providence
- October 31 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trick or Treat Parade at Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
- October 30 | 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
- October 24 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Madison
- Rocket City Wranglers Trunk or Treat at Toyota Field
- October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Honk-or-Treat – Madison at the Hogan Family YMCA
- October 30 | 4 p.m .to 6 p.m.
Owens Cross Roads
- 2nd Annual Halloween Drive-Thru at Owens Cross Roads City Hall
- October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY
Albertville
- Main Street Trunk or Treat at Downtown Main Street
- October 28 | 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Guntersville
- Trunk or Treat at Warrenton United Methodist
- October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Trunk or Treat – Candy PALOOZA at River Church
- October 31 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MORGAN COUNTY
Decatur
- Trunk-or-Treat and Touch-A-Truck at Decatur Church of Christ
- October 30 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Trick or Treat in Downtown Decatur
- October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Halloween Party at Delano Park
- October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- It will be moved to Fort Decatur if there is rain
Falkville
- Annual Trunk or Treat at the Falkville Police Department
- October 28 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hartselle
- Community Trunk or Treat at Hartselle Church of Christ
- October 30 | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Priceville
- Cars ‘n Tacos: Trunk or Treat at Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant
- October 31 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Somerville
- Trunk or Treat at Journey of Faith Church
- October 30 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
