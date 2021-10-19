LIST: Trunk or treats and fall festivals across North Alabama

(WHNT) — One of the best traditions of Halloween is going around the neighborhood for trick or treating. More recently, ‘Trunk-or-Treating’ has become growingly popular around communities.

Here’s a list of trunk-or-treats to check out across North Alabama!

COLBERT COUNTY

Muscle Shoals

DEKALB COUNTY

Fort Payne

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Russellville

JACKSON COUNTY

Scottsboro

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Florence

Rogersville

  • Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Rogersville United Methodist Church
    • October 30 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Trunk or Treat at Rogersville Recreational Park
    • October 26 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
    • If it rains, the event will be moved to October 28.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Ardmore

Athens

Elkmont

MADISON COUNTY

Huntsville

Madison

Owens Cross Roads

MARSHALL COUNTY

Albertville

Guntersville

MORGAN COUNTY

Decatur

  • Trunk-or-Treat and Touch-A-Truck at Decatur Church of Christ
    • October 30 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Trick or Treat in Downtown Decatur
    • October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Halloween Party at Delano Park
    • October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
    • It will be moved to Fort Decatur if there is rain

Falkville

Hartselle

Priceville

Somerville

If you would like to add your event to our list, please email whnt@nexstardigital.com with the details.

