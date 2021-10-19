(WHNT) — One of the best traditions of Halloween is going around the neighborhood for trick or treating. More recently, ‘Trunk-or-Treating’ has become growingly popular around communities.

Here’s a list of trunk-or-treats to check out across North Alabama!

COLBERT COUNTY

Muscle Shoals

4th Annual Trunk or Treat at Muscle Shoals Police Department October 31 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



DEKALB COUNTY

Fort Payne

Halloween Block Party at the VFW Fairgrounds October 31 | 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



FRANKLIN COUNTY

Russellville

Trunk or Treat at North Russellville Baptist Church October 30 | 5:00 p.m.



JACKSON COUNTY

Scottsboro

Halloween on the Square in Downtown Scottsboro October 30 | 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY

Florence

Trunk or Treat at First Presbyterian Church October 24 | 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Rogersville

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Rogersville United Methodist Church October 30 | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat at Rogersville Recreational Park October 26 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. If it rains, the event will be moved to October 28.



LIMESTONE COUNTY

Ardmore

Trunk or Treat at First Baptist Church – Ardmore October 31 | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

6th Annual Fall Festival at 30489 Ardmore Avenue October 23 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2nd Annual SHDC Fall Festival at Ardmore Town Park October 30 | 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: Presale – $10 | At the gate – $15



Athens

Trunk or Treat at Lindsay Lane Baptist Church October 27 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Owens VFD & Fun in the Sun Inflatables Trunk or Treat at Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo October 30 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trunk or Treat on The Square October 31 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Elkmont

Community Trunk-R-Treat at Elkmont Rec Fields October 30 | 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



MADISON COUNTY

Huntsville

Madison

Rocket City Wranglers Trunk or Treat at Toyota Field October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Honk-or-Treat – Madison at the Hogan Family YMCA October 30 | 4 p.m .to 6 p.m.



Owens Cross Roads

2nd Annual Halloween Drive-Thru at Owens Cross Roads City Hall October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



MARSHALL COUNTY

Albertville

Main Street Trunk or Treat at Downtown Main Street October 28 | 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Guntersville

Trunk or Treat at Warrenton United Methodist October 30 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Trunk or Treat – Candy PALOOZA at River Church October 31 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



MORGAN COUNTY

Decatur

Trunk-or-Treat and Touch-A-Truck at Decatur Church of Christ October 30 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trick or Treat in Downtown Decatur October 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Party at Delano Park October 31 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be moved to Fort Decatur if there is rain



Falkville

Annual Trunk or Treat at the Falkville Police Department October 28 | 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Hartselle

Community Trunk or Treat at Hartselle Church of Christ October 30 | 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Priceville

Cars ‘n Tacos: Trunk or Treat at Ay Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant October 31 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Somerville

Trunk or Treat at Journey of Faith Church October 30 | 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



If you would like to add your event to our list, please email whnt@nexstardigital.com with the details.