(WHNT) – With the recent drop in COVID-19 cases across the state, many school systems are loosening mask requirements.

News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved

Muscle Shoals City Schools Masks preferred

Sheffield City Schools Masks preferred

Tuscumbia City Schools Mask preferred



DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools Mask preferred

Fort Payne City Schools Mask preferred



Franklin County

Franklin County Schools Mask preferred

Russellville City Schools Mask preferred



Giles County, Tenn

Giles County Schools Mask preferred



Jackson County

Jackson County Schools Mask preferred

Scottsboro City Schools Masks required



Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools Mask preferred

Florence City Schools Mask preferred



Lawrence County, Ala.

Lawrence County Schools Mask preferred



Lawrence County, Tenn.

Lawrence County Schools Mask preferred



Limestone County

Limestone County Schools Mask preferred

Athens City Schools Mask preferred



Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools Mask preferred

Fayetteville City Schools Mask preferred

Riverside Christian Academy Mask preferred



Madison County

Madison County Schools Mask preferred

Huntsville City Schools Masks required

Madison City Schools Masks required



Marshall County

Marshall County Schools Mask preferred

Albertville City Schools Mask preferred

Arab City Schools Mask required

Boaz City Schools Mask preferred

Guntersville City Schools Mask preferred



Morgan County

Morgan County Schools Mask preferred

Decatur City Schools Mask preferred

Hartselle City Schools Mask preferred



These policies can change quickly. If we happened to miss an update to policies, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.