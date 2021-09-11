LIST: Remembering 9/11 events across The Valley

(WHNT) — Today marks the 20th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America. We will never forget the lives lost and those who went into the unknown to save hundreds of lives. There are several events going on remembering and honoring those who served. Here’s a list:
ATHENS
- 9/11 Hero Run | Starts at the Limestone County Courthouse
- The race honors the sacrifices made by first responders and the registration donations benefit the Travis Manion Foundation, a veteran’s assistance program.
- September 11, 7 a.m.
- Superhero Day & Parade | Athens Big Spring Memorial Park (Duck Pond)
- Honoring servicemembers and their families, enjoy free kids’ activites hosted by local businesses and groups, food trucks, rides, inflatables, Dj entertainment, and superheroes. The event is free and anyone can attend.
- Parade of Heroes begins at 10:30 a.m. Visit the superhero tent for storytime at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Line dancing at 1 p.m. Costume walk at 3 p.m.
- September 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE
- Remembering 9/11 Ceremony | Huntsville Police Department, West Precint
- Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, HPD, and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are coming together to remember those who died in the attacks.
- September 11 at 7:30 a.m. | 2210 Clinton Avenue
- Associated Press Photo Exhibit | Huntsville Museum of Art
- Guests can walk through time with photos from the Associated Press that show the destruction of the Twin Towers and then the remergence and construction of the One World Trade Center.
- September 11 – November 28 | 300 Church Street SW
- Tickets can be purchased here.
MADISON
- Memorial Ceremony | Toyota Field
- Madison Fire and Rescue is hosting a memorial ceremony at Toyota Field to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attacks. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m.
- Memorial Softball Game | Toyota Field
- Later Saturday, the Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Association of the U.S. Army are hosting a softball game for the ‘USA Patriots’ formerly, the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball team. The team is filled with military veterans who have either lost limbs in combat or non-combat related injuries.
- During the day, fans can participate in cornhole tournaments, a softball clinic, and an adventure run. After the game, there will be fireworks and Brandon Elder will perform.
- Gates open at 5 p.m. and players take the field at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 online, and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.
If you know of an event going on that is not featured on this list and would like to add it, please email whnt@nexstardigital.com.