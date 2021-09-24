LIST: Pumpkin patches across the Tennessee Valley

It is officially Fall and ‘spooky season’ is approaching quickly! Head to a local pumpkin patch for some family fun and to pick out the best pumpkin. Here’s a list of pumpkin patches across the Tennessee Valley:
DEKALB COUNTY
- Down on the Farm – 2257 Heaton Road in Rainsville
- Opening Day: September 25 | Closing Day: November 6
- Hours of Operation:
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission costs vary depending on what activites you would like to do. You can view a list of activites and prices on their website.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY
- McGee Farm – 8211 County Road 7 in Florence
- Opening Day: October 2 | Closing Day: October 31
- Hours of Operation:
- Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Their pricing for each activity can be found on their website.
MADISON COUNTY
- JDM Family Farm – 1614 Old Gurley Pike in New Hope
- Opening Day: September 4 | Closing Day: October 30
- Hours of Operation:
- Thursdays and Fridays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission varies on the day, you can visit their website for prices.
- Tate Farms – 8414 Moores Mill Road #A in Meridianville
- Opening Day: September 29 | Closing Day: October 30
- They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. The hours of operation during the week can be found on their website.
- Admission is $15 per person (2 years or older) Season passes are also available for $40 per person.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TENN.
- Lyon Family Farms – 130 Bellview Road in Taft
- Opening Day: September 24 | Closing Day: October 31
- Hours of Operation:
- Wednesdays & Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Fridays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sundays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission costs range from $12 to $20 depending on which day you’re buying tickets for. You can purchase them online to save a few dollars. Visit their website here for exact costs. Season passes are also available for purchase.
LIMESTONE COUNTY
- Panther Branch Pumpkin Patch — 24874 Copeland Road in Athens
- Open: October 2, October 9, and October 16
- Hours of Operation:
- Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Admission is free, pumpkin proceeds benefit a local family in the process of adopting. Learn more on their Facebook page.
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.
- Hidden Rivers Farm — 295 Goose Pond Road in Hartselle
- Opening Day: September 17 | Closing Day: October 31
- Hours of Operation:
- Fridays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturdays & Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Admission is $8 per person (2 years or older). You can purchase online or at the gate.