LIST: Pumpkin patches across the Tennessee Valley

It is officially Fall and ‘spooky season’ is approaching quickly! Head to a local pumpkin patch for some family fun and to pick out the best pumpkin. Here’s a list of pumpkin patches across the Tennessee Valley:

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Down on the Farm – 2257 Heaton Road in Rainsville
    • Opening Day: September 25 | Closing Day: November 6
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Admission costs vary depending on what activites you would like to do. You can view a list of activites and prices on their website.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY

  • McGee Farm – 8211 County Road 7 in Florence
    • Opening Day: October 2 | Closing Day: October 31
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Monday through Friday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Sundays: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Their pricing for each activity can be found on their website.

MADISON COUNTY

  • JDM Family Farm – 1614 Old Gurley Pike in New Hope
    • Opening Day: September 4 | Closing Day: October 30
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Thursdays and Fridays: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Admission varies on the day, you can visit their website for prices.
  • Tate Farms – 8414 Moores Mill Road #A in Meridianville
    • Opening Day: September 29 | Closing Day: October 30
    • They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. The hours of operation during the week can be found on their website.
    • Admission is $15 per person (2 years or older) Season passes are also available for $40 per person.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TENN.

  • Lyon Family Farms – 130 Bellview Road in Taft
    • Opening Day: September 24 | Closing Day: October 31
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Wednesdays & Thursdays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Fridays: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
      • Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
      • Sundays: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Admission costs range from $12 to $20 depending on which day you’re buying tickets for. You can purchase them online to save a few dollars. Visit their website here for exact costs. Season passes are also available for purchase.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

  • Panther Branch Pumpkin Patch — 24874 Copeland Road in Athens
    • Open: October 2, October 9, and October 16
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Admission is free, pumpkin proceeds benefit a local family in the process of adopting. Learn more on their Facebook page.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala.

  • Hidden Rivers Farm — 295 Goose Pond Road in Hartselle
    • Opening Day: September 17 | Closing Day: October 31
    • Hours of Operation:
      • Fridays: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
      • Saturdays & Sundays: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Admission is $8 per person (2 years or older). You can purchase online or at the gate.

