LIST: Which Tennessee Valley schools are going virtual?

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.

News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools Virtual learning – January 18-21 (Planned to return on January 24) Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved

Muscle Shoals City Schools Virtual learning: January 14-21 Masks preferred

Sheffield City Schools Virtual learning: January 19-21 Masks will be required when they return (Planned – Jan. 24) Meals can be picked up outside the SJH/SHS cafeteria on Jan. 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Tuscumbia City Schools In-person learning



DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools Virtual learning – January 20-21

Fort Payne City Schools Virtual learning – January 18-21 Breakfast and lunch available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Franklin County

Franklin County Schools In-person learning

Russellville City Schools Virtual learning: January 13-21



Giles County

Giles County Schools In-person learning



Jackson County

Jackson County Schools In-person learning

Scottsboro City Schools Virtual learning: January 19-21 Masks reqiured when they return (Planned – Jan. 24) Meals will be available for pickup daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Collins Intermediate School



Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools Virtual learning: January 14-21

Florence City Schools Virtual learning: January 19-21



Lawrence County, AL

Lawrence County Schools Virtual learning: Janaury 18-21



Limestone County

Limestone County Schools In-person learning at most schools Remote learning for Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary, and Tanner High School from January 18-21

Athens City Schools Virtual learning: January 19-21



Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools Closed until Janaury 24

Fayetteville City Schools Closed until Janaury 24

Riverside Christian Academy Closed until Janaury 24



Madison County

Madison County Schools Virtual learning – January 21-28

Huntsville City Schools 11 schools will be virtual learning January 20 & 21 AAA Elementary Dawson Elementary Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary Grissom High Highlands Elementary Huntsville High Jemison High Lakewood Elementary McDonnell Elementary Providence Elementary Sonnie Hereford Elementary Masks required

Madison City Schools In-person learning Masks required



Marshall County

Marshall County Schools Virtual learning – January 20-24 (Planned to return – January 25)

Albertville City Schools Virtual learning: January 19-21 (Planned to return – January 24)

Arab City Schools In-person learning Mask required: January 13-21

Boaz City Schools Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)

Guntersville City Schools In-person learning



Morgan County

Morgan County Schools Virtual learning — January 20-21

Decatur City Schools Virtual learning: January 14-21 (Planned to return – January 24) Mandatory mask policy when in-person learning resumes – Janaury 24 until February 8

Hartselle City Schools Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)



If we happened to miss an update to policies, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.