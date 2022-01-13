LIST: Which Tennessee Valley schools are going virtual?

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.

News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:

Colbert County

  • Colbert County Schools
    • Virtual learning – January 18-21 (Planned to return on January 24)
    • Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 14-21
    • Masks preferred
  • Sheffield City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 19-21
    • Masks will be required when they return (Planned – Jan. 24)
    • Meals can be picked up outside the SJH/SHS cafeteria on Jan. 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
  • Tuscumbia City Schools
    • In-person learning

DeKalb County

  • DeKalb County Schools
    • Virtual learning – January 20-21
  • Fort Payne City Schools
    • Virtual learning – January 18-21
    • Breakfast and lunch available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Franklin County

  • Franklin County Schools
    • In-person learning 
  • Russellville City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 13-21

Giles County

  • Giles County Schools
    • In-person learning

Jackson County

  • Jackson County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Scottsboro City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 19-21
    • Masks reqiured when they return (Planned – Jan. 24)
    • Meals will be available for pickup daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Collins Intermediate School

Lauderdale County

  • Lauderdale County Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 14-21
  • Florence City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 19-21

Lawrence County, AL

  • Lawrence County Schools
    • Virtual learning: Janaury 18-21

Limestone County

  • Limestone County Schools
    • In-person learning at most schools
    • Remote learning for Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary, and Tanner High School from January 18-21
  • Athens City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 19-21

Lincoln County, Tenn.

  • Lincoln County Schools
    • Closed until Janaury 24
  • Fayetteville City Schools
    • Closed until Janaury 24
  • Riverside Christian Academy
    • Closed until Janaury 24

Madison County

  • Madison County Schools
    • Virtual learning – January 21-28
  • Huntsville City Schools
    • 11 schools will be virtual learning January 20 & 21
      1. AAA Elementary
      2. Dawson Elementary
      3. Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary
      4. Grissom High
      5. Highlands Elementary
      6. Huntsville High
      7. Jemison High
      8. Lakewood Elementary
      9. McDonnell Elementary
      10. Providence Elementary
      11. Sonnie Hereford Elementary
    • Masks required
  • Madison City Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Masks required

Marshall County

  • Marshall County Schools
    • Virtual learning – January 20-24 (Planned to return – January 25)
  • Albertville City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 19-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
  • Arab City Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Mask required: January 13-21
  • Boaz City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
  • Guntersville City Schools
    • In-person learning 

Morgan County

  • Morgan County Schools
    • Virtual learning — January 20-21
  • Decatur City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
    • Mandatory mask policy when in-person learning resumes – Janaury 24 until February 8
  • Hartselle City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)

