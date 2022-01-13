LIST: Which Tennessee Valley schools are going virtual?

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.
News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:
Colbert County
- Colbert County Schools
- Virtual learning – January 18-21 (Planned to return on January 24)
- Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14-21
- Masks preferred
- Sheffield City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 19-21
- Masks will be required when they return (Planned – Jan. 24)
- Meals can be picked up outside the SJH/SHS cafeteria on Jan. 19 between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- In-person learning
DeKalb County
- DeKalb County Schools
- Virtual learning – January 20-21
- Fort Payne City Schools
- Virtual learning – January 18-21
- Breakfast and lunch available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Franklin County
- Franklin County Schools
- In-person learning
- Russellville City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 13-21
Giles County
- Giles County Schools
- In-person learning
Jackson County
- Jackson County Schools
- In-person learning
- Scottsboro City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 19-21
- Masks reqiured when they return (Planned – Jan. 24)
- Meals will be available for pickup daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Collins Intermediate School
Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14-21
- Florence City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 19-21
Lawrence County, AL
- Lawrence County Schools
- Virtual learning: Janaury 18-21
Limestone County
- Limestone County Schools
- In-person learning at most schools
- Remote learning for Sugar Creek Elementary, Tanner Elementary, and Tanner High School from January 18-21
- Athens City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 19-21
Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Lincoln County Schools
- Closed until Janaury 24
- Fayetteville City Schools
- Closed until Janaury 24
- Riverside Christian Academy
- Closed until Janaury 24
Madison County
- Madison County Schools
- Virtual learning – January 21-28
- Huntsville City Schools
- 11 schools will be virtual learning January 20 & 21
- AAA Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary
- Grissom High
- Highlands Elementary
- Huntsville High
- Jemison High
- Lakewood Elementary
- McDonnell Elementary
- Providence Elementary
- Sonnie Hereford Elementary
- Masks required
- 11 schools will be virtual learning January 20 & 21
- Madison City Schools
- In-person learning
- Masks required
Marshall County
- Marshall County Schools
- Virtual learning – January 20-24 (Planned to return – January 25)
- Albertville City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 19-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
- Arab City Schools
- In-person learning
- Mask required: January 13-21
- Boaz City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
- Guntersville City Schools
- In-person learning
Morgan County
- Morgan County Schools
- Virtual learning — January 20-21
- Decatur City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
- Mandatory mask policy when in-person learning resumes – Janaury 24 until February 8
- Hartselle City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 18-21 (Planned to return – January 24)
If we happened to miss an update to policies, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.