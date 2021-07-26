LIST: North Alabama school mask requirements and health protocols for 2021-2022

Group of kids return to school during the pandemic.

As back-to-school approaches and the delta variant has caused COVID-19 cases to surge, school boards are finalizing their returning plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

In Alabama, there is no statewide mask requirement for schools, instead, local officials can make their own decisions for their schools.

Here’s a list of the districts mask requirements and health protocols for the year:

Colbert County

Tuscumbia City Schools: Masks are not required for students and staff. The full plan is here.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools: Masks are not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Fort Payne City Schools: Masks are not required.

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools: Masks are encouraged but not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Jackson County

Scottsboro City Schools: Masks are optional for students and staff.

Limestone County

Athens City Schools: Masks are not required.

Madison County

Madison City Schools: Masks are not required.

Madison County Schools: Masks are not required.

Huntsville City Schools: Masks are not required.

Marshall County

Decatur City Schools: Masks are not required for students and staff.

If your school district is not listed, health protocols may not have been announced yet. If we happened to miss your school district, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.