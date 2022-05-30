Several events are being held across the Tennessee Valley Monday to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Colbert County

Memorial Day Ceremony at Colbert County Courthouse (201 N. Main St, Tuscumbia) – 11 a.m., honoring veterans of all wars at the Circle of Valor. Sponsored by American Legion Post 31

Jackson County

Scottsboro/Jackson County Memorial Day Program at Collins Elementary School (102 Legion Dr, Scottsboro) – 10:45 a.m., featuring the Scottsboro Community Band and speaker Aaron Tibbetts, who lost his father in Vietnam

Lauderdale County

Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park (301 Veterans Dr, Florence or on Facebook) – 11 a.m., the ceremony will include the laying of wreaths, playing of “Taps,” and special tributes to the 225 fallen service members from Florence and Lauderdale County who are remembered on the Fallen Heroes Memorial

Lawrence County

Memorial Day Ceremony at American Legion Post 25 (10435 Coffee Road, Moulton) – 10 a.m.

Limestone County

Memorial Day Program at Alabama Veterans Museum (100 Pryor St W, Athens) – 11 a.m., Army Aviation and Missile Command Commanding General Major K. Todd Royar will be speaking

Madison County

Memorial Day Service at Maple Hill Cemetery (202 Maple Hill St SE, Huntsville) – 9 a.m., the ceremony will include the laying of wreaths and flowers by VFW Post 5162

Memorial Day Program at Tut Fann Veterans Home (2701 Meridian St N, Huntsville or on Facebook) – 10 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Huntsville-Madison County Veterans Memorial (200 Monore St NW, Huntsville) – 11 a.m., hosted by the Veterans Coalition and the City of Huntsville

Memorial Day Ceremony at City of Madison Veterans Memorial (49 Front St, Madison) – 11 a.m., hosted by American Legion Post 229

Morgan County

Memorial Day Service at Roselawn Cemetery (741 Danville Road SW, Decatur) – 10 a.m., hosted by the Combined Patriotic Organization of Morgan County

If we missed an event, let us know! Send an email to news@whnt.com, and we’ll get it added to this list.