LIST: Labor Day events across the Tennessee Valley

Summer is coming to an end, and most people are celebrating with a three-day weekend!

Historically, Labor Day pays tribute to the hard work of American employees and is celebrated on the first Saturday of September.

Here’s a list of events going on in the Tennessee Valley this weekend:

BOAZ

  • Sand Mountain Twin Drive-In | September 3, Box Office opens at 7 p.m.
    • 10480 U.S. 431
    • Admission is $15 per car
      • SCREEN ONE: “Shang-Chi” at 7:40 p.m. & “Jungle Cruise” at 10:10 p.m.
      • SCREEN TWO: “Candyman” at 7:40 p.m. & “Don’t Breathe” at 9:45 p.m.

GADSDEN

HUNTSVILLE

  • Concerts on the Dock | September 3, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Lowe Mill, 2211 Seminole Drive
    • Admission is free, $5 for parking
  • Cocktails & Cosmos: Alabama Autumn Skies | September 3, 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6:15 p.m.)
    • INTUITIVE Planetarium, U.S. Space & Rocket Center, 1 Tranquility Base
    • Admission is $10 for members, $15 for adults, and $12 for kids
  • Flying Buffaloes | September 3, 8 p.m.
    • Sidetracks Music Hall, 415 East Church Street Suite 12-13
    • Tickets are $20
  • Soul Asylum | September 3, 7:30 p.m.
    • Mars Music Hall, Von Braun Center, 700 Monroe Street SW
    • Tickets are $25-53
      • You can purchase tickets here.
  • Outdoor Market | September 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Lowe Mill, 2211 Seminole Drive
    • Admission is free

MADISON

  • Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Tennessee Smokies | September 3-5 (Friday/Saturday, 6:35 p.m., Sunday 2:35 p.m.)
    • Toyota Field, 500 Trash Pandas Way
    • Tickets range from $8-$25

