ALABAMA (WHNT) — We have been waiting, dreaming of pumpkin season and it is finally here!!
If you need to know where to find a freshly squeezed apple cider slushie from a local orchard, pumpkin patches, or pick your own fall fruits, this is your list.
A fall bucket list just isn’t complete without hitting up your local farms & orchards. News 19 has curated a list of farms across the Tennessee Valley
Check our list below and let us know if there’s one that we missed — because everyone deserves to be picked!
Cullman County
- Steele Orchard, Cullman
DeKalb County
- Straw House Blueberry Farm, Mentone
- Talley’s Fruit Farm, Crossville
Jackson County
- Crow Mountain Orchards, Fackler
- Sand Mountain Vineyards, Henagar
Lawrence County
- LouAllen Farms, Moulton
Limestone County
- Isom’s Orchard, Athens
Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Lyon Family Farms, Taft
Madison County
- Scott’s Orchard, Hazel Green
- Boyd Family Farm, Ardmore
- Mullin’s Orchard, Meridianville
- Zook’s Orchard, New Market
- Brown’s Farms Strawberries, New Market
- Hubert Family Farms, New Market
- Tate Farms, New Market
- Duncan Farms, Gurley
Marshall County:
- Cornutt Farms, Boaz
- Maggie Valley Berry Patch, Grant
Morgan County:
- Reeves Peach Farm, Hartselle
If there’s a farm, orchard or “u-pick-it” that we glazed over, let us know here!