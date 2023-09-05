ALABAMA (WHNT) — We have been waiting, dreaming of pumpkin season and it is finally here!!

If you need to know where to find a freshly squeezed apple cider slushie from a local orchard, pumpkin patches, or pick your own fall fruits, this is your list.

A fall bucket list just isn’t complete without hitting up your local farms & orchards. News 19 has curated a list of farms across the Tennessee Valley

Check our list below and let us know if there’s one that we missed — because everyone deserves to be picked!

Cullman County

DeKalb County

Jackson County

Lawrence County

Limestone County

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Madison County

Marshall County:

Morgan County:

If there’s a farm, orchard or “u-pick-it” that we glazed over, let us know here!