ALABAMA (WHNT) — We have been waiting, dreaming of pumpkin season and it is finally here!!

If you need to know where to find a freshly squeezed apple cider slushie from a local orchard, pumpkin patches, or pick your own fall fruits, this is your list.

A fall bucket list just isn’t complete without hitting up your local farms & orchards. News 19 has curated a list of farms across the Tennessee Valley

Check our list below and let us know if there’s one that we missed — because everyone deserves to be picked!

Cullman County

Steele Orchard, Cullman

DeKalb County

Jackson County

Lawrence County

LouAllen Farms, Moulton

Limestone County

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lyon Family Farms, Taft

Madison County

Marshall County:

Morgan County:

Reeves Peach Farm, Hartselle

If there’s a farm, orchard or “u-pick-it” that we glazed over, let us know here!