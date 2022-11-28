Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Cheerful dog labrador is sitting in Santa Claus hat. Golden retriever is waiting for the holiday at home.

(WHNT) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — if you’re a fan of Christmas parades and community events!

From the sounds of “Christmas in Dixie” in Fort Payne all the way through the Rocket City and the Shoals, the Tennessee Valley has a multitude of Christmas and holiday events for just about any occasion.

News 19 compiled a list of those events, including parades, across the Tennessee Valley. See the full list below:

Colbert County

Chapter Christmas Social: Join the Shoals Chapter of Credit Unions for networking, entertainment, food and more! The event will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 6 p.m. at George’s 217. See more here.

Cherokee Christmas Parade: The Town of Cherokee will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the downtown area.

Christmas Cabaret: Head to the Ritz Studio in Sheffield on December 1-3 for a Christmas cabaret show featuring some holiday classics! Tickets are $15 plus tax. See who will perform at the show here.

Christmas Movie Trivia: The folks at Birdy's Sports Grill will host Christmas movie trivia on Tuesday, December 6 beginning at 7 p.m.! Get more here.

Family Christmas & Communion: Hatton Baptist Church will host a Christmas celebration and tree decorating on Sunday, December 4 at 5 p.m. at the church. See more here.

It's a Dickens Christmas Y'all: The 12th annual "It's a Dickens Christmas Y'all" event will be held in historic downtown Tuscumbia on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! Learn more about the event here.

Leighton Christmas Parade: The Town of Leighton will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 3 at 5 p.m. Learn more here.

Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade: The City of Muscle Shoals will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. Get more details here.

NW-SCC Breakfast with Santa: Join Northwest-Shoals Community College for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3 at 9 a.m. on the Shoals campus! Tickets are $14 per person. See more here.

Sheffield Christmas Parade: The City of Sheffield will host its annual Christmas parade on Tuesday, December 13 at 6 p.m. The event will go through the downtown area. See the lineup and route here.

DeKalb County

Christmas at the Cabin: The annual Christmas at the Cabin celebration and parade will be held in Henagar City Park on Saturday, December 3. The parade starts at 5 p.m. Get more information here.

Crossville Christmas Parade: The Town of Crossville will host its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 17 at 6:30 p.m. See more information here.

Christmas Songwriters Showcase: Come out and enjoy a collection of original songs and Christmas favorites at the Mentone Arts Center on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m.! Get more info here.

Fort Payne Christmas in the Park: The 37th annual Christmas in the Park will held in downtown Fort Payne on Friday, December 9! The event is held from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. before the parade starts at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

Fyffe Christmas in the Park: Join the Town of Fyffe for its third annual Christmas in the Park event on December 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! The event offers a one-stop shop for all things Christmas — and might even feature a visit from Santa Claus himself. Learn more here.

Fyffe Christmas Parade: The Town of Fyffe will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10 at 11 a.m.! See where the parade starts here.

Geraldine Christmas Parade: The Town of Geraldine will host its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more here.

Hammondville Christmas Celebration: The Town of Hammondville will host its first annual "Dashing Through the Park" Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. See more details here.

Pancake Breakfast with Santa: The DeSoto Rescue Squad will host its annual pancake fundraiser with Santa Claus on Saturday, December 3 at Mentone Community Church. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Learn more here.

Rainsville Christmas Parade: The City of Rainsville will host its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. For more information, click here.

Sylvania Christmas Parade: The Town of Sylvania will host its annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. To enter a float or see more information, click here.

Valley Head Christmas Parade: The Town of Valley Head will host its annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. Learn more here.

Vintage 75 Christmas: The Town of Ider will host its very first Vintage 75 Christmas on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.! See more information here.

Walk Through Bethlehem: Experience the streets of Bethlehem at Broadway Baptist Church's Walk Through Bethlehem from December 9 through December 11. Reserve a spot and learn more here.

Franklin County

Christmas Pajama Party: The Cowboy Church of Franklin County will host its youth Christmas pajama party on Saturday, December 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.! Get the latest here.

Phil Campbell Christmas Parade: The City of Phil Campbell will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. in the downtown area. Learn more here.

Red Bay Christmas Parade: The City of Red Bay will host its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. This year's theme is "Small Town, Big Christmas!" To see how to enter, click here.

Russellville Public Library Christmas Paint Party: The Russellville Public Library will host a paint party at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The cost is $40 per person. See more details here.

Russellville Christmas Parade: The City of Russellville will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. The parade goes through downtown Russellville. Learn more about the event here.

Vina Christmas Parade: The Town of Vina will host its annual Christmas parade on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Learn how to enter here.

Franklin County, Tenn.

A Merry Little Downtown Christmas: Join the folks in Winchester, Tenn. for the “Merry Little Downtown Christmas” celebration on Friday, December 9 through Saturday, December 10 in the town square! See more information here.

Rudolph Run: The first-ever Rudolph Run will be held on Saturday, December 19 at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Winchester. Get race details here.

Tullahoma Christmas Parade: The 66th Annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. See the parade route and more details here.

Jackson County

Bridgeport Christmas Parade: The City of Bridgeport will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 a.m. Find out the latest information here.

Christmas Open House @ The Cat's Pyjamas: The Cat's Pyjamas in Scottsboro will host its 10th annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! See more information here.

Dutton Christmas Parade: The Town of Dutton will host its annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. See the latest here.

Higdon Christmas Parade: The Town of Higdon will host its annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. Find more Christmas parades here.

Hollywood Christmas Parade: The Town of Hollywood will host its annual Christmas parade at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Learn more here.

Rosalie Christmas Parade: The Town of Rosalie will host its annual Christmas parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. See other Jackson County Christmas parades here.

Scottsboro Christmas Parade: The City of Scottsboro will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10 at 5 p.m. This year's theme is "12 Days of Christmas." Learn where to line up here.

Section Christmas Parade: The Town of Section will host its annual Christmas parade on Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m. Learn the latest parade news here.

Skyline Christmas Parade: The Town of Skyline will host its annual Christmas parade at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3. See more here.

Stevenson Christmas Parade: The City of Stevenson will host its annual Christmas parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 10. See other Jackson County Christmas parades here.

Woodville Christmas Parade: The Town of Woodville will host its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 3 at 11 a.m. This year's theme is "A Whoville Christmas." Learn more about the route and grand marshal here.

Lauderdale County

9 Christmas Market: The Town of Killen will host a Christmas market on Saturday, December 3 at 530 J.C. Mauldin Highway in Killen. Get more information here.

A Crafty Christmas Event: Join Yes Dear Creations for their 3rd annual Crafty Christmas event on Saturday, December 3 at 8 a.m. at the St. Florian Senior Center! See more information here.

Florence Christmas Parade: The City of Florence will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. in downtown Florence. This year's theme is "March of the Toys." Learn more about the parade here.

Legacy's Christmas Market: Head over to the 4th annual Legacy's Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Killen! There are more than 50 local vendors, door prizes, and more! Get the latest information here.

Merry Market: The Shoals Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Merry Market on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singin' River Brewing Co.! Details can be found here.

Miss Alabama Christmas: The Miss Alabama Christmas pageant will be held on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Underwood Petersville Community Center in Florence. See details and how to register here.

North Alabama Christmas Market: The North Alabama Christmas Market will be held on December 3-4 at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms. See vendor information and more on Facebook.

Red & Black Christmas Gala: The Red & Black Christmas Gala, featuring The PC Band from Memphis, Tenn., will be held on Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sweetwater Depot in Florence. To purchase tickets here.

Rogersville Christmas Parade: The City of Rogersville will host its annual Christmas parade on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. on Lee Street. Get more information here.

Woodmont Christmas: Woodmont Baptist Church will host a musical Christmas celebration with plenty of classic tunes on Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m. See more here.

Lawrence County

Moulton Christmas Parade: The City of Moulton will host its annual Christmas parade on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. on Holiday Road. Get the latest details here.

Town Creek Christmas Parade: Come one, come all! Town Creek will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 1 at 6 p.m. Get more information here.

Town Creek Trail of Trees: The first annual Trail of Trees will be held in Town Creek from December 1 to December 15. The trail will be located at the Learning Walk behind the library. See the event's page for more.

Limestone County

The Ardmore Christmas parade was originally slated to be held on Monday, December 5. Due to rain, the parade will now be held on Friday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Ardmore Tinsel Trail: From December 1 to 31, visit the Ardmore Tinsel Trail! The annual event is held next to Bryan House on First Avenue and features bright, colorful trees! Learn more here.

Athens-Limestone Co. Christmas Parade: It's Christmas in Candyland! Join the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce for the annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 1 in Athens! See more information here.

Athens State Community Band Christmas Concert: The Athens State University (ASU) Community Band will perform two Christmas concerts on Sunday, December 4 at 2:30 p.m. and Monday, December 5 at 7 p.m. Both shows are at ASU's McCandless Hall. Tickets are free but registration is required and can be reserved here.

Athens North Pole Stroll: The 8th Annual North Pole Stroll will be held in Athens' Big Springs Memorial Park from December 1 through December 31. This year's theme is "Candy Land." Learn more about the stroll here.

Madison County

2022 Candlelight Christmas Saturday: Join the folks at Burritt on the Mountain for their annual Candlelight Christmas! The event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. See more about tickets here.

AAMU Annual Christmas Musicale: Alabama A&M University will presents its 91st Annual Christmas Musicale at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 4 in the T.M. Elmore Building. The show features AAMU's choir and brass ensemble. Learn more about the show here.

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing: Huntsville's new signature holiday event is here! From December 2 through December 22, Ditto Landing will host "Christmas on the River!" The nightly events feature life-size Christmas cards, model train displays, and decorated boats! Get all of the information about the inaugural event here.

Holiday Dreams – A Spectacular Holiday Cirque: The groundbreaking holiday show returns to Huntsville on Sunday, December 18 at 7 p.m. at the Von Braun Center! Tickets and more information are available here.

Huntsville Christmas Parade: The City of Huntsville will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m. The parade led by Grand Marshal Lee Marshall, the founder and CEO of Kids To Love. Learn more about the parade route here.

Krampus Run 5K: Huntsville's annual Krampus Run 5K will return to the Rocket City on Saturday, December 3. The run begins at Grissom High School around 11:30 a.m. See how to register for the race here.

Owens Cross Roads Christmas Parade: Owens Cross Roads' 3rd annual Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 10, beginning at 2:00 p.m. The parade will start at South Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and end at Cove Baptist Church. You can find the parade and contact information here.

Redstone Family & MWR Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony: The annual Redstone Family and MWR Holiday Market and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at Redstone Arsenal Activity Field 3732. See more information here.

Rocket City Christmas Light Show: Come see hundreds of lights at the third annual Rocket City Christmas Light Show and Winter Wonderland! The event, held at Toyota Field, runs from November 18 to January 2. Get more details here.

Santa's Wonderland at Cabela's: It's time to experience the magic of Christmas at Cabela's! The event runs from November 5 to December 24. See more information here.

It’s time to experience the magic of Christmas at Cabela’s! The event runs from November 5 to December 24. See more information here. Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes & Luminaries Tour: The annual Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes & Luminaries Tour will be held on December 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more about this year’s tour here.

The annual Twickenham Spirit of Christmas Past Homes & Luminaries Tour will be held on December 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children. Learn more about this year’s tour here. Willowbrook Women’s Christmas Celebration: Join the Women of Willowbrook for Celebrate, the annual celebration of friends and food at Jackson Center in Huntsville on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

Join the Women of Willowbrook for Celebrate, the annual celebration of friends and food at Jackson Center in Huntsville on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 p.m. Learn more here. Yule Y’all: Lowe Mill’s yearly Christmas market is almost here! The outdoor market includes art, holiday creations, food, and music. The event will be held on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more here.

Marshall County

Arab Christmas Parade: The City of Arab will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.! This year’s theme is “An Old Fashioned Christmas.” See more details here.

The City of Arab will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 6 p.m.! This year’s theme is “An Old Fashioned Christmas.” See more details here. Boaz Christmas Parade: The City of Boaz will host its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Old Mill Park. Learn more here.

The City of Boaz will host its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Old Mill Park. Learn more here. Guntersville Christmas Parade: The City of Guntersville will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Get more here.

The City of Guntersville will host its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 5 p.m. Get more here. PJ 5K & Fun Run: The 2nd Annual PJ 5K & Fun Run at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will be held on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 8 a.m.! The cost is $45 for the 5K or $30 for the “fun run.” Sign up for the race here.

The 2nd Annual PJ 5K & Fun Run at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater will be held on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 8 a.m.! The cost is $45 for the 5K or $30 for the “fun run.” Sign up for the race here. Sand Mountain Amphitheater PJ5K: The 2nd annual PJ 5K & 1 Mile Run will be held on Saturday, December 10 at 8 a.m. at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater! Brunch is included with registration and proceeds benefit the Marshall County Christmas Coalition. Get more details here.

Morgan County

The Decatur Christmas Parade was originally scheduled for Monday, December 5. Due to rain, the parade has been delayed until Monday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

Downtown Decatur Christmas Parade: The City of Decatur will host its annual Christmas parade on Monday, December 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “A December to Remember,” a tribute to classic movies. Learn more here.

The City of Decatur will host its annual Christmas parade on Monday, December 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year’s theme is “A December to Remember,” a tribute to classic movies. Learn more here. Hartselle Christmas Parade: The City of Hartselle will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. The route runs from Railroad Street and Main Street from J.P. Cain Stadium. Get the latest information here.

The City of Hartselle will host its annual Christmas parade on Thursday, December 8 at 7 p.m. The route runs from Railroad Street and Main Street from J.P. Cain Stadium. Get the latest information here. Hartselle Holiday Market: The Hartselle Holiday Market will return for its 7th year on Saturday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here.

The Hartselle Holiday Market will return for its 7th year on Saturday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more here. Joy of Christmas Concert: The Joy of Christmas concert will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. Get more here.

Did we miss a Christmas event you’re planning to attend? Submit those here so they can be added to the list!